Inconsistent Lowry runs out of gas at Honda after back-to-back 74s

Shane Lowry lost his putting mojo and ran out of gas to finish in the pack on one-over at the Honda Classic after a brace of weekend 74s.

The Open champion went into the weekend with high hopes of ending his 20-month victory drought, putting brilliantly to card sensational rounds of 67 and 66.

But after three-putting four times over the weekend, taking 35 putts on Saturday and another 32 in another four-over-par round last night, he has just 48 hours to revive his positive putting vibes ahead of this week’s WGC Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin.

He can look at the glass as half full following his eighth-place finish in The Players at Sawgrass and two excellent opening rounds on the Champion Course at PGA National.

Running on empty after playing 54-holes at Augusta National on Monday and Tuesday, his switch to the conventional putting grip remains a work in progress.

While he lost confidence on the greens on Saturday and three-putted twice more last night, he was aware on Friday that this new grip will take time to bed in.

“I don’t feel like I fully have it all down yet, so it’s something that I feel like I can work on going forward, and something like I feel like I can improve on,” he said after the second round. “I’m actually quite excited about it because I do feel like if I can become a more consistent putter, I can become a more consistent golfer and have higher finishes and maybe win a couple more times.”

While he two-putted the par-five third for his first birdie of the day and made a clutch six-footer to avoid a three-putt bogey at the par-three fifth, he did well just to drop four shots in his next five holes.

After pulling his tee-shot and his approach into the water at the 469-yard sixth, he had to get up and down from 116 yards for a double-bogey six.

He then bunkered his tee-shot and bogeyed the seventh and followed a birdie from six feet at the eighth with another double-bogey at the 10th, where he three-putted from 50 feet, missing a three-footer here.

Another three-putt at the par-three 15th, this time from 60 feet, left him four-over for the day before he parred his way home.

Meanwhile, Justin Harding held off big-hitting American Kurt Kitayama and closed with a five-under 66 to claim his second European Tour title at the Magical Kenya Open presented by Johnnie Walker.

The South African (35) entered the final day with a two-shot advantage over the field, but he had to go

bogey-free to edge out Kitayama by two strokes at a tight and testing Karen Country Club with a tournament record 21-under total.

After opening with five straight pars, he made back-to-back birdies at the sixth and seventh, then drove the green at the par-four 332-yard ninth and holed from 15 feet for eagle to extend his lead to four shots through the turn.

While Kitayama (28) closed the gap to two shots by chipping in for his second eagle of the day at the 12th, Harding matched the American’s birdie at the par-four 17th to secure his second European Tour title.

Kitayama, who outgunned Harding when he claimed his second European Tour win in the Afrasia Bank Mauritius Open in 2018, also shot 66 to finish just two shots behind.

“I’m very emotional now,” said Harding, whose other European Tour win came in the 2019 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters. “It was hard work. I’m happy with the way I played.

“Kurt’s a hell of a competitor – I got him back for Mauritius – but I’m glad I went one shot better than a couple of years ago, I was bummed about that, but I was just happy with the way I managed my game.

“I wouldn’t say I was in a slump, but I was in a dip in form in terms of mixed results, and it was nice to get over the line this time around. Winning isn’t everything, but I think being in the winner’s circle again means a little more to me than I thought it did.”

The Tour remains at Karen Country Club for the Kenya Savannah Classic, which begins tomorrow with Cormac Sharvin, Jonny Caldwell and Gavin Moynihan looking to bounce back from missed cuts in the Kenya Open.

