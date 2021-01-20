'In this day and age, you're not allowed make a mistake' - McIlroy says Thomas will 'learn' after using homphobic slur

(Left to right) Justin Thomas of the United States of America and Ireland's Rory McIlroy pose for a photograph during practice ahead of this week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Abu Dhabi Golf Club. Photo: Warren Little/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy jumped to the defence of pal Justin Thomas whose described the homophobic slur that led to him being dumped by one of his sponsors as “humiliating” and “embarrassing”.

The Holywood star does not condone what Thomas said but while he reckons he will "learn" from his mistake and "move on”, he clearly feels the world number three has been harshly treated.

"I've gotten to know Justin really well and he is as good a guy as they come," McIlroy said on the eve of the $8 million Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, where he partners world number three Thomas and European number one Lee Westwood for the first two rounds.

"He's got a lot of integrity, a lot of character. Obviously it doesn't make what he said any better, but you know, I think in this day and age, it's hard because it seems like you can't -- you're not allowed to make a mistake anymore. Any mistake gets jumped on.

"Look, he made a mistake; he owned up to it, and he'll be better because of it. He'll maybe not be as maybe ignorant to things that are sort of -- I'm trying to think of the right word here -- offend people, I guess.”

A greenside microphone picked up Thomas berating himself with a homophobic slur after missing a short putt in the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii two weeks ago.

While he apologised profusely immediately after his round, he was unceremoniously dropped by sponsors Ralph Lauren last week.

The 2017 US PGA champion admitted he felt humiliated and embarrassed over the incident and was upset that Ralph Lauren had cut ties with him.

"I'm clearly not proud of what I said,” Thomas explained. "It's humiliating. It's embarrassing. It's not me. It's not a word that I use, but for some reason, it was in there.

"And that's what I'm trying to figure out as to why it was in there. It's going to be a part of this process and training programme or whatever I need to do.

"Not only to prove to myself but prove to my sponsors and prove to those people that don't know who I am that that is indeed not the person I am.”

McIlroy, meanwhile, is looking to begin his season with a win for the first time since turning professional.

Down to sixth in the world, he's had 11 top-five finishes but no wins in the first event of the year since 2008, including eight in ten appearances in Abu Dhabi.

Winless since claiming the 2019 WGC HSBC Champions 14 months ago, he said: “China back in November 2019 does feel like a long time ago; that the world was a much different place back then than it is now.”

He added: “I'm trying not to be impatient. I try to stay as patient as possible, but what I will say is that last win does feel like quite a long time ago at this point.”

Online Editors