'I’m trying to see the big picture' - Rory McIlroy starting 'journey' to rediscover top form

Rory McIlroy insists he’s on a “journey” to become a better player under Pete Cowen after completely losing his way with lifelong coach Michael Bannon.

The world No 12 did not sound like a man hell-bent on completing the career Grand Slam this week.

“I’m trying to see the big picture here,” McIlroy said. “I’m obviously focused on this week, but it’s bigger than that. It’s a journey, right, and it’s a journey to try to get back to playing the game the way I know that I can play the game.

“So obviously this week is very important, but I’m still looking beyond that. I’m just at the start of a journey here that I know will get me back to where I want to be.”

As for the switch to Cowen, which he said “felt like a comfortable fit for me”, he complained he had become technically confused under Bannon.

“When you don’t understand why you’re hitting certain shots, you can become lost and you can start to think of all sorts of stuff,” McIlroy said. “And I felt like every time I was going to the range, I was trying something different.”

Improving his wedge play remains one of his big goals and he feels he can attain that under a renowned short game expert like Cowen.

“I’ve made some pretty good strides over the last few weeks, but as I said, it’s only a start,” he said. “I’m not saying I’m going to be a Zach Johnson and I’m going to wedge it like him for the rest of my career, but if I can get a little bit closer to being like Zach, then I’ll be very happy.”

Cowen wants McIlroy to reset and forget about what he achieved from 2011 to 2014 as well as his last seven Major-less years.

“It’s not as if you can just magically delve back into it and bring it all back to life,” he said. “Yeah, Pete and I had a conversation about that. This is me and this is what you have to work with and we go from here.”

As for completing the career Grand Slam, he admits the pressure has eased compared to 2015, when he was going for this third Major win in a row.

But he also revealed he had an eye-opening visit with Tiger Woods, who has just 15 Majors in his trophy cabinet despite 109 worldwide wins, putting the phrase “major focus” into true perspective.

“I said, ‘That’s really cool. Where are all the others?’

“He said, ‘I don’t know.’ I go, ‘What?’ He said, ‘Yeah, my mom has some, and a few are in the office and a few are wherever.’

“I was driving home, and I was thinking, that’s all he cared about. So how easy that must have felt for him to win all the other . . . how easy must that have felt for him if all he cared about were four weeks a year. The other stuff must have been like practice.”

Meanwhile, Byrson DeChambeau can add international man of mystery to his list of monikers after a coy pre-Masters press conference.

The ‘Mad Scientist’ (27) sprayed the ball all over Augusta National five months ago and finished 18 strokes behind Dustin Johnson in 34th, getting outplayed by a 63-year old Bernhard Langer on the final day.

He blamed dizziness for poor play, explaining that he has now changed the way he is breathing, though one social media wag did suggest this might be a new take on choking.

Now that the US Open champion breathes, he can also look at better harnessing his massive power, and while he still plans on using his driver as a weapon of mass destruction, he has other plans he’s unwilling to reveal.

“Obviously, there’s something in the bag this week that’s very helpful,” said the man who opted not to use a 48-inch driver in 2020. “I won’t go into specifics of it. But just know this has been a few years in the making, and I’m very excited for it.

“Whether it helps me perform at a higher level, I’m not sure because it’s golf, and you never know what happens.”

While it’s easy to make fun of DeChambeau’s more eccentric pronouncements, his six-shot US Open win and big-hitting achievements hit home with many, tempting McIlroy down the swing speed rabbit hole.

“From my perspective, I wasn’t trying to change anybody else’s game – I was just trying to play the best golf I could,” added the American, who believes his power game may become obsolete in the not too distant future.

“I knew there would be people there to be influenced.

“I didn’t think it would be Rory. I think he’s a pretty smart, talented individual that knows how to play the game potentially better than me.

“It’s honouring and humbling hearing him say it’s a difficult task.”

Read More

Online Editors