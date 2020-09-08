'I’m really looking forward to getting back home' - Shane Lowry commits to Irish Open at Galgorm Castle

The 2020 Irish Open has been handed a major boost after Shane Lowry confirmed that he will take part in the event later this month.

The Irish Open is scheduled to take place in Galgorm Castle in Antrim between September 24 and 27. Lowry, the reigning Open champion, has been competing in the US since golf restarted during the summer, but he has announced that he will soon come back to Ireland ahead of the country's flagship event.

"I’m really looking forward to getting back home to play the Dubai Duty-Free Irish Open," Lowry said in a statement.

"As a proud Irishman, this event means a lot to me and is always one of the most important tournaments on my schedule each year.

"While it’s been extremely challenging for all players to plan their global tournament schedules this season, I wanted to do everything possible to get home to play the Irish Open and I’m delighted that I’ve been able to commit to this year’s tournament given the circumstances. Obviously I was really looking forward to playing in front of our home fans as the Open Champion this year, which would have been really special, but sadly it’s not to be.

"I’m sure everyone will be supporting from home and watching the event on TV, so hopefully I can put in a good performance at Galgorm Castle and give the Irish fans something to shout about. I’ve been fortunate enough to win the Irish Open already and I would dearly love to win it again."

Lowry will be hoping to win the event for a second time, having previously claimed the trophy as an amateur back in 2009. The Offaly golfer secured his biggest win to date when he romped home at Royal Portrush last July to claim the Open Championship.

Online Editors