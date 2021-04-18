'I'm pretty happy with it' - In-form Shane Lowry secures top-10 finish in RBC Heritage

Shane Lowry fired six birdies in a five-under 66, including four in his last eight holes, to caress a top-10 finish on 11-under par in the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town.

“I’m pretty happy with it, but I’m going to go away and think what-if with this week because I obviously shot two very good scores and I was pretty poor yesterday,” said Lowry, who shot 72 on Saturday.

Set to take two weeks off before returning for the Wells Fargo Championship and the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, he added: “I made plenty of birdies this week. I made probably enough birdies to win the tournament, but I just made too many mistakes on Thursday and Saturday.”

On the European Tour, reigning Dubai Duty Free Irish Open champion John Catlin won the Austrian Golf Open and his third European Tour title in the space of seven months when he beat Germany’s Maximilian Kieffer with a bogey at the fifth hole of a dramatic sudden-death playoff,

The American (30) closed with a seven-under 65 to Kieffer’s 66 in cold conditions at Diamond Country Club where they tied on 14-under, three shots clear of Martin Kaymer as Cormac Sharvin (71) finished tied 28th on two-under with Paul Dunne (71) a shot further back in 33rd.

But after Kieffer (30) looked to put one hand on the trophy by draining a 35 footer for birdie on their third trip down the 184-yard 18th, Catlin knocked in a tester for his two, then produced a miraculous sand save on the fourth extra hole to stay alive.

It all ended when Kieffer found the water three times on their fifth sudden-death trip down the 18th and ran up a quintuple eight to Catlin’s bogey four. The American won the Irish Open in tough conditions at Galgorm Castle last September, and he admitted that experience stood to him yesterday.

“I would say it was similar conditions,” said Catlin, who breaks into the top-80 in the world, guaranteeing him his first Major start in next month’s PGA Championship.

Meanwhile, West Waterford’s Seamus Power went into last night’s final round of the Korn Ferry Tour’s MGM Resorts Championship in Las Vegas tied for fourth, just three strokes behind leader Peter Uihlein.

Online Editors