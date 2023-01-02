‘I’m in a new part of my life and I’m chasing something else’ – Paul Dunne

Paul Dunne was on top of the world five years ago. But after showing timid signs that he is returning from the doldrums, he insists he can reach even greater heights than those he has already reached.

It’s a laudable goal for the Greystones man (30), who almost made every child’s wildest golfing dream come true in 2015 when he held the joint lead heading into the final round of The Open at St Andrews.

He didn’t win, finishing tied for 30th after a closing 78. But he established himself as a tour winner two years later, holding off none other than Rory McIlroy to win the British Masters by three strokes.

He would finish that year ranked 16th in the Race to Dubai with €1.7 million in tournament earnings and was even mentioned as a possible challenger for a Ryder Cup spot when he chased Jon Rahm home in the Open de Espana the following May.

He rose as high as 65th in the world, but within a year, he inexplicably lost form and his card, injuring his hand so badly late in 2019 that he could not even tee it up at the Qualifying School.

Covid-19 dominated the next two years, but unlike his hand, Dunne’s form did not improve greatly.

This past season, he missed 16 of 23 cuts having split his time between the DP World Tour and the Challenge Tour.

He also missed the cut at the Qualifying School and is now forced to play his golf on the Challenge Tour in 2023 alongside Jonathan Caldwell, Cormac Sharvin, Niall Kearney and a host of other good players, still believing he belongs at that top table.

A cursory glance at the DP World Tour statistics shows Dunne remains as deadly a chipper and putter as he was seven years ago.

But he now ranks near the foot of the table for driving accuracy alongside the likes of Li Haotong and Chris Wood, whose troubles have been well chronicled.

Wayward driving has been his biggest weakness since he turned pro.

Dunne was dead last for driving accuracy on the DP World Tour this year, but the fact that Ryan Fox was third last and still finished second to McIlroy in the Race to Dubai shows it’s by no means the key to good scoring.

“My ball striking,” the world No 1,310 says of his biggest problem.

“It’s all long game for me. My short game is fine. Iron play is the big difference-maker for me.

“When my irons are good, they’re statistically good, and when they’re bad, they’re down quite a lot. So that is the area for me that will make the biggest difference.”

​He’s resigned to a full season on the Challenge Tour, but having seen former Walker Cup foursomes partner Gary Hurley regain his confidence after an even bigger slump and win a DP World Tour card this year, Dunne is optimistic.

“I’m going to be there for the full season and, hopefully, find some form and then get back on the main tour,” he says.

There were, he agreed, some green shoots in his game this year, but he wants far more than that and is working harder than ever to turn some good ideas into a strategy that will work long-term.

“I only showed like tiny flashes of good golf but nothing consistent, nothing to hold onto this year,” he continues.

“So it was just a continuation of a work in progress. It’s trying to keep the faith and have a better season next year.”

Dunne has never lacked “faith” and, like all golfers, he’s sure he can turn it around.

“I believe in where I want to get to and that I can get there,” he says.

“If I didn’t think that I’d be doing something else by now. I’ve got belief in what I’m doing and who I’m working with. So I’m looking forward to it.

“I am putting in a lot of hard work at the minute, so I’m hoping it pays off soon. I definitely don’t want to work behind a desk.”

As for Hurley’s remarkable turnaround, he’s naturally thrilled for his friend, but while he’s adamant he has not suffered as much as the West Waterford man, he admits they have some things in common.

“He’s still got a long way to go to get where he wants to get to in the game,” he says of the ambition these two former Walker Cup buddies share.

“It’s frustrating. That’s the word rather than difficult. Sometimes you feel like you have to have blind faith.

“But it’s not blind because you know exactly what you are doing and you can see the fact that it’s going to work and that’s what I look for. It only gets frustrating if you see you’re in a bad place, but you have no answers.”

Playing without crowds on a brutally competitive tour like the Challenge Tour will be difficult for Dunne next year, even if he has friends like Caldwell and Sharvin keeping him company.

“I find you need a bit more self-motivation for those events rather than just arriving in advance knowing there’s an atmosphere around that makes it easier to get up for. That was the bit I probably found most difficult this year, but that’s the part I have to deal with and it’s good I know what I am letting myself in for.

“The standard is good on any tour anywhere around the world, but I still think if I play well, I can do really well on it.”

Having won against the best in the game and even claimed a brace of top-20 finishes on the PGA Tour, Dunne knows he’s only scraped the surface in terms of mining his talent.

“My goal would be to get past where I was before,” he adds. “Everyone can have their own opinions on other people but for me, I know I have the ability to go further than I did. And it was great to have those experiences. But I will be striving for something new, not just to regain what I already had.

“I feel like I’m in a new part of my life and I’m chasing something else, not chasing something I used to have. That’s the approach I have.

“I am just trying to play well. I feel like I have a good understanding of what I’m doing. I feel like I can hit the shots I need to hit and then go out and enjoy competing with really good players and try to beat them.”

He still keeps in touch with Shane Lowry and Pádraig Harrington and can pick up the phone and get “all the time in the world” from the older man.

“Eliminating the bad shots is my MO,” he says. “Making the bad shots better. Bad shots are costing me too many strokes, whether it’s penalty shots or just, you know, missing easy iron shots when I never had those shots in my system before. It’s just tidying the game up. The good shots are always there.”

So far, his strengths have not abandoned him. It’s getting that long game sorted out that’s the challenge.

“My short has always been there,” he says. “If I have off days, I just need to lean on it less to try and make cuts and lean on it more to try and win tournaments. The good parts of my game, they never let me down.”