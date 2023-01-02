| 1.4°C Dublin

‘I’m in a new part of my life and I’m chasing something else’ – Paul Dunne

After being relegated to the Challenge Tour, Greystones man is determined to work his way back to the top of the game

Having reached No 65 in the world in 2018, Paul Dunne is currently ranked 1,310th. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Brian Keogh

Paul Dunne was on top of the world five years ago. But after showing timid signs that he is returning from the doldrums, he insists he can reach even greater heights than those he has already reached.

It’s a laudable goal for the Greystones man (30), who almost made every child’s wildest golfing dream come true in 2015 when he held the joint lead heading into the final round of The Open at St Andrews.

