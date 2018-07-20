Tiger Woods feels he is still in contention at the Open despite failing to make up ground in the second round at Carnoustie.

'I'm figuring right there in it' - Tiger Woods in the hunt and eyeing Open glory

The former world number one signed for a second successive level-par 71 on Friday.

Woods said: "I played a bit better yesterday. Today wasn't quite as good but I did make a birdie on a par five, so that's a positive. It'll be a pretty packed leaderboard and I'm figuring right there in it."

It was an eventful round for the 14-time major champion with some spectators having a near miss as he played out of the rough on the second hole.

A wayward tee shot forced Woods to play out of long grass from an awkward stance on a steep bank.

The ball flew low off the club towards spectators but took a ricochet away from any people.

It had been a risky shot - as he could have comfortably pitched back onto the fairway - but he did point out he had asked spectators to move.

He said: "I kept moving them back. If you noticed, I moved them back about 40 yards.

"I was trying to play for the grass to wrap the shaft around there and hit it left, and I was just trying to hold the face open as much as I possibly could.

"It grabbed the shaft and smothered it. I was very, very fortunate that it got far enough down there where I had a full wedge into the green."

Woods bogeyed the hole, as he did the third but responded immediately with successive birdies. Further birdies on the 11th and 14th came between bogeys on the ninth and 16th.

He said: "I got off to not exactly the best start, two over after three, but I got it back. The golf course was a little bit softer today and we were able to get the ball down a bit further, control the ball a bit easier. There were certainly birdies to be had out there."

