‘I’m bullish about where I am and I’m sure Phil is too’ – Pádraig Harrington and Shane Lowry in pursuit of magical Mickelson

Irish duo tied on level-par, five behind the left-hander

Pádraig Harrington celebrates a birdie along with Phil Mickelson (left) during the second round of the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island. Photo: Chris Carlson/AP Photo Expand
Pádraig Harrington celebrates a birdie along with Phil Mickelson (left) during the second round of the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island. Photo: Chris Carlson/AP Photo

Brian Keogh

Shane Lowry was beaming like a kid on Christmas morning after he survived a bruising battle with the Ocean Course to go into the weekend tied with Pádraig Harrington in pursuit of the amazing Phil Mickelson in the PGA Championship.

The Clara man was forced to dig deep into his bag of tricks at a windswept Kiawah Island, even escaping from a trip to the beach at the 16th with a miraculous par-five as he conjured up a one-under 71 to Harrington’s frustrating 73 to leave them well in the hunt on level-par.

