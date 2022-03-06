‘If you don’t hit the fairway, it’s almost impossible to hit a green’ – Rory McIlroy frustrated by punishing Bay Hill

Rory McIlroy hits a shot from the bunker on the sixth hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

A frustrated Rory McIlroy admitted the Arnold Palmer Invitational is now wide open with Bay Hill “on a knife-edge” as he struggled to a 76 that left him four shots off the pace heading into today’s final round.

The Co Down man ended the day tied for sixth on three-under alongside Graeme McDowell, who shot a sensational 69 earlier in the day.

With the course firming up, McIlroy dropped three shots in his last four holes to finish the day on three-under, four strokes behind co-leaders Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch.

Horschel birdied the last for a 71 and Gooch shot 72 to leave them tied for the lead on seven-under-par, one stroke clear of overnight leader Viktor Hovland, who struggled home in 40 for a 75.

With the top 25 on the leaderboard covered by just seven strokes, McIlroy believes anything can happen in the final round with the course “on a knife edge” as firm, fast greens and tricky crosswinds put a huge premium on hitting fairways.

“Look, it's so tough out there,” said McIlroy. “It's so tricky. It's just on a knife edge, like you're literally talking like feet. Two feet here, two feet there from 200 yards can make a huge difference in where the ball ends up.”

Asked if he’d played 11 shots worse than his opening 65, he replied: “No, but the course is obviously just sort of turned a little bit. Especially with the crosswinds today, it was a bit harder to hit fairways. From there, if you don't hit the fairway, it's almost impossible to hit a green.”

McIlroy has never won a tournament where the winning score was in the single-digits under par and while he was careful not to openly criticise the set-up, his frustration was obvious.

“I don't want to say anything that I'm going to regret, but I guess, the last few years, we sort of know what to expect coming here,” he said of Bay Hill, where he won in 2018 and has finished in the top 10 for the last five year.

“It just seems to be this way over the weekend. It's just hard. It's hard not to get frustrated.”

He does not rule out a player coming from the middle of the pack to win with a great final round and like the rest of the leading players, he’s expecting a tough Sunday.

The four-time major winner started the day two shots behind Hovland but he hit just eight greens in regulation and bogeyed the first, eighth and 11th to fall five strokes behind the Norwegian, who can go to world number two with a win.

The Co Down man rebounded with birdies at the 12th and 13th but then slashed a three-wood tee shot out of bounds right at the 15th to run up a momentum-wrecking double-bogey six.

A birdie four at the short par-five 16th got him back to within three shots of the lead as Hovland also struggled. But McIlroy then missed the last two greens and could not scramble pars.

“I did really well to come back from the bogey on 11 with birdies on 12 and 13, and then just the tee shot on 15 killed me,” McIlroy confessed.

“Yeah, I birdied 16. It's just hard. It's just really hard to, as I said, hit greens. When you don't hit a green, you usually don't get a great lie, and when you're chipping from long rough to really firm greens, it's hard to get it close. I feel like I've never had as many six-footers for bogeys as I've had today.”

Hovland bogeyed the first two holes but then holed a bunker shot for an eagle three at the sixth and birdied the eighth to get to 10-under.

But he would lurch home in 40 and finish the day solo third, one behind Horschel and Gooch and just a shot ahead of early starter Scottie Scheffler, who stormed home in 31 and shot 68 to match Kirk with the low round of the day.

“I think now it's maybe on the border where everything kind of becomes a scrambling competition,” Hovland said. “As I've said before, that's not really the strength of my game.

“But what I think is cool at least is I'm able to be in contention in a tournament under these conditions that don't really play into my hands.”

As for McDowell, he began the day nine strokes off the pace on level par after coming home in 40 for a second round 76.

But he made amends on moving day, covering the back nine in 32 as he carded a three-under 69 to lie just four shots off the lead, tied for sixth with McIlroy on three-under.

The Portrush man (42) is at a career crossroads, ranked 399th in the world with his PGA TOUR exemption set to run out at the end of the season.

He needs some results fast to gain some sort of clarity, having admitted earlier this week that going for the 2023 Ryder Cup captaincy would be tantamount to saying he can no longer compete for a Ryder Cup place.

He’s opted to try and play his way back to the top and he showed his class in spades in his adopted Orlando.

He covered the front nine in one-over par, picking up a birdie four at the fourth before handing back shots at the seventh and ninth.

But he was another man on the back nine and short irons set up birdie chances inside 10 feet at the 10th, 13th, 14th and 18th that he duly converted.

Pádraig Harrington was amazed to make the cut on three-over but he found just seven greens in regulation in the third round, running up a double bogey six at the first en route to a 75 that left him tied 63rd on six-under.