‘If somebody shoots 59 next week, I hope it’s me’ – Shane Lowry ‘Open’ to improvement at St Andrews

Shane Lowry has dismissed fears The 150th Open Championship at St Andrews could be the last on the Old Course as new technology makes the Grand Old Lady vulnerable to a 59.

With balmy temperatures and only mild breezes expected in Scotland next week, the course record, 11-under 61 shot by Ross Fisher in the 2017 Dunhill Links Championship could be under threat.

“If somebody shoots 59 next week, I hope it’s me,” Lowry joked in a video call to publicise his new three-year deal as a brand ambassador for Jameson Whiskey.

The 2019 champion will be making his third appearance in an Open at the Home of Golf and having finished 37th on his debut in 2010 and then missed the cut seven years ago, he's not concerned the most famous links in the world could be taken apart as it stages golf’s oldest championship for the 30th time.

“I don’t think this is the last,” the 2019 champion said. “What’s taking in apart? 20 under? Would people be annoyed if 20 under won?

“I’m sure if the weather is good, scoring will be decent. You still have to get it around, some tricky holes. Yes, there are some greens that certain people can drive. But there are also lots of big pot bunkers waiting for you if you don’t hit good tee shots.

“I’m sure they’re going to try and set it up as tricky as they’ve ever set it up. They’ll have the toughest pins as they’ve ever had at St Andrews.

“I’m sure they’re a bit worried themselves that someone could shoot 59. But you still have to go out and play golf. It’s still a major championship, and it’s The Open but I don’t see 20 under winning.

“There will be a bit of wind. It will be firm. It will be tricky. There will be good scores. But there won’t be any harm in it to be honest.

"Jack Nicklaus shot 63 or 64 the odd time when he was playing. It’s ok if we do it as well. I don’t think it will be the last Open at St Andrews definitely.”

“Obviously, it goes without saying that I’d love to win The Open in St Andrews,”

Lowry has three top six finishes in the Alfred Dunhill Links, which is also played over Kingsbarns and Carnoustie.

But his record on the Old Course in The Open is a mixed one.

While he opened with a 68 on his Major debut in 2010 and was 12th going into the final round, he slipped to tied 37th behind Louis Oosthuizen.

He admits he’s not the greatest golf historian in next week’s field but he knows all about the iconic 17th and will be looking for redemption there after paying a high price in 2015.

“Yeah, I had an eight on the 17th in the first round,” he recalled of the day he hit his tee shot into the Old Course Hotel and out of bounds.

“I was actually going to going lovely. I was three under playing 17 and I had an eight and then I three putted the last for par which obviously left a very sour taste in my mouth that afternoon and it was the reason I missed the cut.

“Yeah look 17 is just a brute, isn’t it. It’s one of those holes. You play the Dunhill there and it’s not too bad because you can hit it in the left rough and get it on the front of the green from there.

“But when you go play The Open if you hit it in that left rough, you’re probably laying up and it makes it a lot more difficult so you have to take the tee shot on a little bit more so yeah, it’s just one of those holes.

"You’d probably take two or three pars and a bogey on it next week over four rounds. It’s all about manning up and hitting the tee shot.

“I remember being very dejected coming off the golf course that Friday afternoon and I remember [manger] Conor [Ridge] putting his arm around me and saying, it’ll pay you back at some stage.

“And I went and won [the WGC Bridgestone Invitational] in Akron a couple of weeks later so it wasn’t all bad.”

He knows The 150th Open is going to be special having realised only on his debut 12 years ago, just how atmospheric St Andrews can be.

“I always say the Masters is the most special tournament or one of the most special tournaments, but I think The Open in St Andrews is more special than any tournament in the world,” he said.

“The big grandstands, the town, everything about the whole place is pretty cool.

“I remember having a really nice week that week and I remember being out late enough on Sunday which was pretty cool and yeah, my first Open yeah it was a very pleasant experience

“I remember my first ever around at St Andrews I played it blind in a college event and I didn’t know what to make of it to be honest. And then obviously I went back and played the Dunhill and went back to play The Open there.

“The more you play it, the more you fall in love with the place. Walking down the first hole and walking up 17 and 18 is definitely —no matter what time of year and no matter what tournament— it is very special as a golfer and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Tiger Woods, who won at St Andrews in 2000 and 2005, echoed Jack Nicklaus’ at Adare Manor on Tuesday when he said a player’s career is not complete until he’s won The Open at the Home of Golf.

“Obviously, it goes without saying that I’d love to win The Open in St Andrews,” said Lowry, who is looking forward to the four-hole Champions Challenge on Monday and the Champions Dinner on Tuesday.

“Would it top what I did in Portrush? It would definitely be on par with it.

"But I’m very excited to it for it to be honest. I’m just excited for the whole week. I’m excited to be going as a past champion. I’m excited to be somewhat involved in some of the stuff that’s going to be going on next week.

"Then I’m excited to get out there on Thursday and get going because I feel like my game is in good shape and I feel ready to go and compete at a big tournament.”

After asking Nicklaus for advice before the Masters and finishing a career-best tied third this year, he might just bend the Golden Bear’s ear again next week.

“I did speak to him before the Masters,” said Lowry, who is a member of Nicklaus’ Bear’s Club in Florida. “I felt like it did help me around Augusta. I might seek him out next week. Hopefully, I get paired with him in the exhibition.”