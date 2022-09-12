‘If Shane’s not still partying, I'm not happy’ – The morning after and Pádraig Harrington’s failed call to Shane Lowry

Shane Lowry relived his Open celebrations by looking the worse for wear as he was picked up at 645am - still in the golf gear he wore to win the BMW PGA at Wentworth.

He was celebrating his one-shot win over Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm so much he missed Pádraig Harrington's 3:30 am call to congratulate him following the Dubliner's third PGA Tour Champions win of the year in St Louis last night.

Harrington could afford two bogeys in his last three holes and still win the Ascension Charity Classic by a shot from YE Yang on 14-under par.

"I'll tell you what, if Shane’s not still partying, I'm not happy, or he's not answering my phone call, at what time is it, 3:30 in the morning," Harrington beamed as he tried to call his pal.

Shane Lowry on Monday morning after his Wentworth win. Photo: @ShaneLowryGolf/Twitter

Shane Lowry on Monday morning after his Wentworth win. Photo: @ShaneLowryGolf/Twitter

"Either way, I'm not impressed with him, so I am assuming there must be a problem with the connection.

"There's no way he wouldn't be answering me."

As the phone rang out, Harrington added: "Good God, he's a lightweight! He must have gone to bed.

"I did get to watch his golf before I went out. It was a nice feeling to see him win And then you are going out.

"But he's obviously a lightweight. , Gone to bed early."

Lowry said just minutes after his win was confirmed that he planned to have a few drinks last night and even share a drink or two with McIlroy.

"We'll have one tonight," Lowry said, adding: "6:45 I'm getting picked up at in the morning. Oh my God."

True to his word Lowry celebrated long and hard on tweeted a picture of himself at 7:25 AM drinking would look like a coffee and looking bleary-eyed still and the gear he wore to become just a third Irish winner of the BMW PGA on Sunday.

It was a win that catapults him to 19th in the world on to the top of the European Ryder Cup standings after the first week of qualifying.

"Yeah, I'm obviously pretty happy. I was going out there today just giving it my best shot, like I do every day, and you know what you're going to get," Lowry said. "So I am so happy. It's so hard to win on this tour, any tour.

"You have some of the best players in the world trying to chase you down, and I thought about it today, but I felt like my game has been good enough all year to win, and I just felt like I haven't had the breaks that I needed to win tournaments.

"I'm just very thankful and very grateful that I got to win this, and what a tournament to win, as well. Seems like I don't like to do it small when I do it, so it's nice to have this on my resumé as well."

As for his message to the LIV Golf rebels, he said: "Yeah, I made my feelings known at the start of the week. I never really commented on it too much because I never really got asked because I'm not in front of the media as much as Rory is. Everyone knows how I feel.

“Yeah, certainly, that was a little bit of probably extra motivation out there today. I saw a few lads make a bit of a run and I felt like I was going to do my best to make sure that it wasn't one of them and happy it was me."