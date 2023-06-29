Ian St John beats paralysis to don international jersey

Ian St John will represent Ireland in the European Championship For Golfers With Disability

The psychological and physical battle is immense, but Tramore’s Ian St John achieved a significant milestone this week when he competed in the Irish Open for Players with a Disability at Roganstown.

The former Rush Golf Club professional was paralysed in 2016 after a delayed diagnosis of a tumour on his spine.

He settled his case against Beaumont Hospital in December 2020 but remains paralysed from the waist down.

“One day, I was a golf professional and I could play to a decent level,” said Ian, who has incredibly returned to the golf course in a special sports wheelchair and will represent Ireland in the European Championship For Golfers With Disability in the Netherlands next month.

“I had just finished playing a pro-am in Ballyliffin, and then basically the next day, I am paralysed. I have spinal cancer, I am probably never going to walk again, and I have a battle to stay alive.

“My wife is eight months pregnant, I have a two-year-old little girl also, and life is destroyed. Absolutely destroyed in every way you can think it is, obliterated in the space of a couple of days.

“And with the court case then that followed. To know immediately that obviously I have cancer; I have spine cancer. But to know that I should be walking ... it’s a very, very hard thing to take.

“Even to this day and for the rest of my life, it affects everything. I always get asked ‘are you used to it? Do you accept it?’ The answer will always be no.”

Ian using the ParaGolfer

He loved his job as a PGA professional but is now trying to put his life back together again and uses ParaGolfer, which is a sit-to-stand sports wheelchair that allows him to play golf again.

“You are basically cocoon-strapped into this awkward-looking machine,” Ian explained. “It gets you into an upright position, and you can play golf. It has a maximum speed of 9.6km, which isn’t brilliant.

“But for me anyway, it’s been life-changing because when I got paralysed, I was a PGA professional – that was my life. That was everything I did – play or teach, the works. So I didn’t want to know about golf or anything like that afterwards.

“But then I was made aware of this machine, and yeah, I got into it. Just when the weather was getting better. Basically, how the ParaGolfer works is you get up and sit into it. I have upper mobility. I am not a quadriplegic; I am paraplegic.

“Using upper body strength, I can just get into it, strap myself in. I live 600 yards away from the golf course. I just drive up the road onto the golf course, and there I am playing.”

While the physical battle remains, he feels a lot better psychologically, thanks to regular conversations with his counsellor, Liz Finch.

“She has been amazing. When you get paralysed, it’s a lot of internal chatter,” said Ian.

“It’s a psychological thing nearly, more so than a physical thing. If you can beat the psychological battle, you will beat the physical battle.

“Thankfully I am in a place where, psychologically, things are so much better.

“Look what I am doing. I am playing competitive golf. I am going to be wearing the Irish jersey in the Irish Open and in Holland.”

Ian recently received his Golf Ireland gear after his international call-up.

“It’s emotional, it’s incomprehensible, it’s surreal, it’s humbling, it’s an honour. It’s unbelievable,” he said.

“To be able to pick up all the clothing there a couple of weeks back, and you are going ... I have more clothes here than days in the week!”

