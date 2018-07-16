Ian Poulter branded 'an a***hole' by Scottish Open golf volunteer marshal after ball row

While Brandon Stone won hearts and minds at Gullane, one galactico instead spent Sunday doing for golf what President Trump has been doing for the image of America in Europe. The title of a long and vitriolic letter from a prominent Gullane member to the Scottish Open tournament director said it all: “Ian Poulter is an a***hole”.

While Brandon Stone won hearts and minds at Gullane, one galactico instead spent Sunday doing for golf what President Trump has been doing for the image of America in Europe. The title of a long and vitriolic letter from a prominent Gullane member to the Scottish Open tournament director said it all: “Ian Poulter is an a***hole”.

Celebrated crime author Quintin Jardine lives in Gullane and as a member of the village’s golf club was on duty as a marshal. As such, he came into contact with England’s finest, and it was not a happy experience.

Jardine’s 450-word letter, which is published on his blog, implied that the cause of Poulter’s ire was Jardine’s refusal to gift the golfer an unfair advantage.

“Mr Poulter arrived in a shower of expletives and asked me where his ball was,” wrote Jardine. “I told him and said that I had not ventured into the bush for fear of standing on it. I wasn’t expecting thanks, but I wasn’t expecting aggression either.

“He told me in essence that I should have, his reasoning being that if I stood on the ball it was a free drop, whereas if he did it was a penalty… He (later) came back at me and said again that next time … I should go straight in there feet first.”

Poulter seemed nonplussed by Jardine’s reaction. “It's a shame if he [Jardine] has misunderstood my explanation to him,” he said. “I was trying to help him out. I don't abuse volunteers.”

​He expanded on Sunday via Twitter: "Extremely sad to see a marshall has wrote in and complained about me aiming abuse at him on the first hole.

"I asked if he found my ball and his response was 'it's in there somewhere, I didn't want to step on it'. I replied, 'If you stand on it I can replace it without penalty but if I stand on it I will get penalized'.

"Venting at myself like I do at times, I said a couple of choice words aimed at myself. I do not abuse Marshall's (sic). I may have done in my early years.

"After I played my shot I said to the Marshall "I'm not frustrated at you I just want you to know the rule in case you come across the situation again. He said, 'ok thanks'."

Disappointing. Clearly misunderstood my explanation.

Jardine was, however, unrepentant. “I would like him [Poulter] to be reminded that even though most of the world knows you’re an a---hole, there’s no need to go proving it to the rest.

“I will take his apology as read, but if he wants to make it in person, I’m not hard to find in Gullane.”

