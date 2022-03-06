‘I wasn’t quite at my best’ – Strong final round sees Leona Maguire to 13th in Singapore as Jin Young Ko takes title

Leona Maguire and her caddie Dermot Byrne during the Final Round of the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Leona Maguire saved the best for last and closed with a final round 68 to finish tied 13th behind record-breaking world number one Jin Young Ko in the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore.

The Co Cavan star made five birdies and a bogey on the Tanjong Course at Sentosa Golf Club to finish eight shots behind Korean star Ko on nine-under-par.

"I got off to a really nice start, birdied the first, birdied the third, which is probably the toughest hole on the course," Maguire said. "So that was really nice to get off to a fast start like that. And then I was just steady and had a nice birdie on 8 where I hit the green in two, and then birdied 13 and 15.

"I think I just played a little better today. Greens are probably a little bit more receptive. Still feel like I wasn't quite at my best this week.

"It was good, but there was a lot of maybes that left a lot of putts out there. And a lot of birdies could have gone either way.

"But overall, it's nice to finish with the best round of the week and on the last day."

She heads now for Thailand and the Honda LPGA Thailand at Siam Country Club's Pattaya Old Course in Chonburi.

"Yeah, I mean, I've really enjoyed the course. I think it's a really good golf course, and I think it's a really good test, some of the pins we got out there," Maguire said. "We're going down to the marina a bit tonight, kind of see the lights. So that will probably be a highlight of the week at the end."

Ko claimed her sixth win in her last 10 LPGA Tour starts and sets two new records after closing with a six-under 66 to win by two shots from Korean compatriots Minjee Lee and In Gee Chun on 17-under par.

Her 66 was her 15th consecutive round in the 60s — a new LPGA record— and her 30th consecutive round under par.

"I am just proud of myself to record 60s, 15 rounds like straight. So I'm so happy," said Ko. "I feel amazing right now."

Ko will reappear in three weeks for the first major of the season, the Chevron Championship at Mission Hills.

"It's a great honour to set the record; it's a new record," she said. "So I probably, my next event will be (The Chevron Championship), so I need to take time before the event."