‘I was in tears for a little bit there’ – Jason Day returns to winner’s circle as Pádraig Harrington fades in Alabama

Jason Day poses with the winner's trophy during the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament in McKinney, Texas

Jason Day admitted he came close to quitting golf before he ended a five-year drought with victory in the AT&T Byron Nelson in Texas.

The 35-year-old Australian closed with a nine-under 62 at TPC Craig Ranch near Dallas to claim his 13th PGA Tour title by one stroke from Si Woo Kim (63) and Austin Eckroat (65) on 23-under par.

The 2015 PGA Championship winner has been battling back injuries and personal loss in recent seasons and was emotional to win on Mother’s Day after losing his mother to lung cancer.

“Yeah, I was in tears for a little bit there, and to think about what my mom went through from 2017 on to her passing last year,” Day said.

“It was very emotional to go through and to experience what she was going through, then I had injuries on top of all of that going on in my life.

“To be honest, I was very close to calling it quits. I never told my wife that, but I was okay with it, just because it was a very stressful part of my life.

“Ellie, she never gave up on me trying to get back to the winner's circle again. She just always was pushing me to try and get better.

“Yeah, I don't know. It feels strange to be sitting here. I don't know how else to explain it.

"To go through what I went through and then to be able to be a winner again and be in the winner's circle is very pleasing, and I know that there's been a lot of very hard work behind the scenes that a lot of people haven't seen.

“But that's just the competition part of the journey and trying to strive to get better. It's nice to be able to get my 13th win.”

Séamus Power tied for 19th on 16-under after closing with a seven-under 64 and declared himself ready to take on Oak Hill in this week’s PGA Championship.

“My game feels very good,” Power said after a result that leaves him 12th in the FedEx Cup standings.

“I made a couple of changes with the woods over the last few weeks, change of shafts and stuff, and it's really paying off from the tee.

“My irons have felt good for a while so I am giving myself more opportunities in the fairway.

“The putts didn't quite go in this week but I feel like I'm hitting a lot of good putts so that's always a positive sign.”

As for Oak Hill, he can’t wait to get to Rochester after getting into contention at Oak Hill last year.

“I am very much looking forward to it,” he said.

“It is only my second year of being in majors —it’s only major number six for me—and I really enjoyed the PGA last year.

“I felt it was set up really well. Obviously, it's a completely different course but the set-up I thought it suited my game.

“So I’m hoping for something similar and I've heard nothing but good things about Oak Hill so I can't wait to get up there.”

Power will be joined at Oak Hill by Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Pádraig Harrington, who failed to spark in the final round and finished eight shots behind Steve Stricker after closing with a one-under 71 in the Regions Tradition in Alabama.

Just two shots behind Stricker and Sweden’s Robert Karlsson starting the day, the Dubliner bogeyed the first as Stricker birdied and ended up tied for fifth on 15-under as he mixed four birdies and a bogey with a double-bogey.

“Not a lot of highlights today,” Harrington said on social media. “Shot 71 for 15-under, tied 5th. Well done Steve Stricker.”

Defending champion Stricker (56) birdied three of the first four holes and closed with a seven-under 65 to win his third Regions Tradition in four years and his fifth Senior major by six strokes from Karlsson (71) and Ernie Els (65) on 23-under par.

The 2021 US Ryder Cup captain clearly leads the season-long Schwab Cup standings from David Toms with Harrington 19th after his first five events.

He birdied his last four holes on Saturday to tie for the lead with Karlsson before opening with three birdies in the final round.

“I birdied the first three today,” Stricker said. “I felt comfortable, my game was good, I rolled in a few putts, and so it was a great day.”

Darren Clarke tied for ninth on 13-under thanks to a closing 65.