‘I tried and I failed. I'll definitely try again’ – Shane Lowry wants more after tough end to Masters 2023

Shane Lowry of Ireland and Justin Rose of England shakes hands on the 18th green during the final round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Shane Lowry and Séamus Power can't wait to experience Augusta National's Sunday roars again despite suffering disappointing final rounds in the 87th Masters.

Lowry got off to a dream start with birdies at the first two holes, leaving him inside the top five.

But after recovering from three-putt bogeys at the third and fifth with birdies at the ninth and 11th to head down the back nine just five shots off the lead, Lowry’s dreams of making a Masters charge were derailed down the stretch.

He bogeyed the 14th and double-bogeyed the par-five 15th after his bold approach rolled back into the pond and he three-putted for the third time in a closing 73.

But he's still confident he can come back and contend again at a venue he loves, even if he wonders how many more chances he will get.

"It's obviously a little sore right now," Lowry said after finishing tied 16th on two-under. "Yeah, I'm disappointed, obviously. I put a lot into this week, and when I birdied 11, I thought, you never know here, and yeah, great putt on 12 and then 14 and 15 just killed me.

"It's extremely disappointing. When you're out there and you feel like you've... I know Jon is 12-under now, but at the time, I was out there, I was feeling it.

"Like I had to go for it on 15. I felt like if I made eagle there, and you go back to thinking of lads like Charl Schwartzel birdieing the last four to win and you feel like maybe you can do something special. I tried and I failed. I'll definitely try again."

The Clara man (36) felt he played far better than his scorecards suggest and while he wonders how many more chances he will get to win that green jacket, he's still hopeful.

"I've come here the last two years with a good game plan and I've executed very well, and I've had two decent weeks," said Lowry, who was third last year but had 32 and 33 putts in his brace of closing 73s.

"I've played good golf. My putter let me down this week.

"Yeah, who knows? I'll be a year older next year. I mean, like, I've only probably got another six or seven at my peak or at max.

"You never know. I'm just disappointed.

I love these weeks so much that I hate having to wait another year for this to come around."

While he's striking the ball brilliantly, he feels his putter is holding him back.

"Like 4-under the first day should have been better, level the second day should have been better, one-over (yesterday) should have been better," he said.

"It's kind of like I was very close to doing something very special this week, and that's the hardest thing to take.

"That's the hardest part for me. If I'd gone out and shot four-under today to finish 18th, I'd probably be standing here chuffed with myself.

"But the hardest part for me to take is I was very close. It might not look like that with the result or the finish, but I felt like it."

It was also a disappointing Sunday for Power, who hoped to break 70 in the final round and improve on last year's tie for 27th on his debut.

But while he shot a rollercoaster 77 to finish tied 46th on seven-over, he loved those Sunday roars and can't wait to come back, "Worn out," Power said with a grin after mixing four birdies with seven bogeys and a double bogey.

"I actually hit it well early, and I got a couple of bad breaks. Got it back, and then made a couple of mistakes and just took the wind out of my sails there.

"It's tough out there today. It really is. There were some shots that were just you get a little gust of wind that you just don't expect.

"It was one of those days that you needed to have your best and I didn't. That's what happened out there today."

While he started on the back nine due to the two-tee start, he loved hearing the roars echo around the course and was greatly encouraged by his better putting this year.

"You're coming down ix and hearing the roars on 15 and 16, and you want to be a part of it," he said. "It's a lot of incentive to try to get back in that position.

"It wasn't my week this week, but I hung in there, I suppose, the best I could. See what I can do, hopefully, get back next year and give it another run.

"I was very pleased with how I putted this year. I didn't make a lot of birdies last year, whereas this year, obviously, I made some mistakes.

"I was a little looser, but I read the greens very well and saw some of those higher lines much clearer, which was very encouraging.

"That always gives you hope you can make birdies and that sort of stuff. Obviously, a lot of room for improvement, but one of those tough days."

Lowry is also keen to get back to experiencing those roars.

"I said to Darren walking down one of the holes; I just love it out there," Lowry said. "It's so much fun. It's hard, but it's what I wake up every morning to go and practice for.

"It's hard for me to take right now with the finish I have had. But I will sit down, and I will be grand and I will move on.

"We have some big tournaments coming up — the Majors and the Ryder Cup — so there's a lot to look forward to.”