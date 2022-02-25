‘I remember several times being close enough to tears...you are watching your bank balance going down’

SÉAMUS POWER has signed a two-year deal to represent The K Club as its touring professional, but he admits it wasn't long ago he was almost broke and tearful with frustration as he battled to escape the mini-tours in the US.

The big West Waterford man (34) has soared from outside the top 500 to 46th in the world over the past 18 months and while The K Club is hoping to attract the Irish Open or another PGA Tour co-sanctioned event as soon as 2023, Power is also setting his sights sky high these days.

Recalling how he was running out of money on the eGolf Tour, where he played for three years before breaking through to the web.com Tour and then the PGA Tour, he said: "I remember several times being close enough to tears sometimes. It wasn't like tears of sadness, but it is so frustrating at times, [the game] just drives you up the wall.

"On the PGA Tour, it is one thing, it is different. But I remember I was on the mini-tours and you are watching your bank balance going like this (pointing down) and I remember skipping a couple of tournaments in 2012 because if I miss these two cuts, I could be out of money and that was tough going.

"It went from the lowest to the highest. Even when I won on Tour, I don't think I felt as good as I did in 2012 when I won 15 grand and the weight of the world was off your shoulders and I felt like I was a millionaire. It was the greatest thing ever."

Everything changed when Power broke through and won the Barbasol Championship on the PGA Tour last year and while he's now on the cusp of becoming just the 16th Irish player to tee it up in the Masters, he admits his big goal is to become just the fourth Irishman after Pádraig Harrington, Darren Clarke and Rory McIlroy to play the season-ending Tour Championship.

"That's the one I want to be part of this year," he said at The K Club on a weeklong visit home before heading back to the US to try to secure that Masters berth by remaining in the world's top 50 on March 28.

"Being in the top 30 all season is going to be a big one. The Masters is kind of a funny one because I didn't have it as one of my goals, but now that it's closer, it's obviously greater, but it's not something that I feel a lot of pressure about.

"I'd love to play it, don't get me wrong, but it's going to be that push for the Tour Championship. That's the one that's going to be driving me for most of the season. That and when the Ryder Cup points get started and trying to get my hands on some of those."

Life has been a series of pinch yourself moments for Power since his win.

He considers his appearance in the 38-man, winners old Sentry Tournament of Champions last month one of the highlights, admitting: "I have never played a tournament with less pressure, like last place was $100,000 or something, ridiculous."

While he missed the cut at Riviera, he got to see one of his heroes.

"Every time you see Tiger," he said of the pinch yourself moments. "I saw him last week in the Genesis and gave him a little fist bump in the dining. He looks like he is walking around on water. He's so different.”

With the Ryder Cup a big goal, Power plans to join the DP World Tour before next month's WGC Dell Technologies Match Play, which counts on both tours.

Before that he will play the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship looking to bounce back from successive missed cuts in the Phoenix Open and the Genesis Invitational.

"I was disappointed last week to be honest," he said of his missed cut in Los Angeles in his sixth start in seven weeks. "Phoenix is a funny tournament. There is a good chance I won't play it again unless I have to.

"Desert golf is tricky to me. All the greens are artificially made and reading greens there is no backdrop. The backdrop is strange. I misread a couple of 30 footers by two or three feet which is unheard of.

“At Riviera, I made a couple of sloppy mistakes, and my short game wasn't a sharp, and it was kind of disappointing."

Power reproduced Rory McIlroy's famous approach to The K Club's par-five 18th for his photocall this week and he's looking forward, not only to another Irish Open by the Liffey, but also to having an Irish sponsor on his bag.

"I said to my Dad a couple of years ago, I'd love a proper Irish connection,” said Power, who follows in the footsteps of Paul McGinley as the touring professional for The K Club.

"I've been in the States for 15 years on and off now. To have an official connection to a place like this is amazing. It looks great on the bag, the logo, The K Club, and the flag underneath. Very cool."

The 2006 Ryder Cup venue has been undergoing refurbishment since new owner Michael Fetherston purchased it in early 2020.

According to Director of Golf, Conor Russell, refurbishment of the clubhouse at the South Course will be completed by the end of March when the Palmer Course will close for around 10 weeks for work on fairways that he expects will bring the Ryder Cup venue "back to where it belongs” in terms of conditioning.

"We'd like to get back to hosting tournaments," Russell added. "Whether it's the Irish Open or co-sanctioned event, we'd love to see you Seamus, front-facing and hugely involved in journeys like that."

Power will be at Mount Juliet at the end of June for the Horizon Irish Open, which he confirmed would be hosted by Graeme McDowell this year.

"I spoke to him when we played Bermuda in October," Power said. "He was all on board. I'll definitely be back. I can't wait.”

He also recalls the days when The K Club felt a world away from Tooraneena, Co Waterford.

"Before all the new roads, it was miles away," he joked. "I wouldn't have grown up in a golfing family, but everyone knew what The K Club was and where it was, and everyone who had played it, loves it.

"It was always one of those places you wanted to see, and to be a part of it now is even more amazing."

Winning on the PGA Tour has given Power the job security to be able to take time out of his US schedule to play an event like the Irish Open, but he hopes to play more DP World Tour events when he takes up membership, now that the two tours plan more co-sanctioned events.

He knows he lacks experience in the biggest events on the toughest courses but having learned from Bob Rotella that everything he wants is in the top-three on the leaderboard (and with his card secure), he has the freedom now to let rip.

"You want to be part of that and test your game against the hardest courses and the hardest conditions," he said of the Majors, admitting The 150th Open at St Andrews is another huge goal. "I haven't played any, so it is hard for me to tell yet, but I am definitely looking forward to getting started this year.”

He's currently the 11th highest-ranked European in the world rankings and dreaming of potentially making the 2023 Ryder Cup team in Rome with Shane Lowry his dream partner.

"I think it would be cool to play with Shane," he said. "I know it's years ago, but we played foursomes together in the European Boys in Italy and just to do that again would be something else, especially two Irish fellas together.

"Jeez, to get the support, it would be incredible."