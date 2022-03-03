‘I played the par-fives particularly well’ – Rory McIlroy puts boot down with opening 65 at Bay Hill

Rory McIlroy and Adam Scott walk up the sixth fairway during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Golf Course in Orlando, Florida. Photo: Kevin C Cox/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy got off to a sensational start in the Arnold Palmer Invitational but admitted he must start closing out more tournaments.

The 2018 champion put on a clinic from the tee and on the greens, demolishing the par-fives at Bay Hill as he opened with seven-under 65 to take an early two-stroke lead over Americans Beau Hossler, JJ Spaun and Billy Horschel.

After opening with 66s in 2020 and 2021 only to shoot over par for the last three days each time, he knows the test is only going to get harder.

But he also knows that if he is to achieve his goal and make 2022 a multi-win year, he must start closing out tournaments on Sundays.

“I think with the experience that I have and the tournaments that I have closed out in my career, if you’re two ahead with five to play, I think you should win that, yeah,” McIlroy said of his loss to Viktor Hovland in the Dubai Desert Classic in January, just eight weeks after Collin Morikawa’s good play and his own late mistakes led to him losing the DP World Tour Championship and ripping his shirt in frustration.

“I’d say 25 per cent of the time it’s someone’s just played better than you, and you’ve given it your all. But I’d say three-quarters of the time there’s self-error in there somewhere.”

As Pádraig Harrington chiselled out a one-over 73, McIlroy was thrilled to open with 65 on a Major-style set-up as the field averaged over par.

“I played the par-fives particularly well, and that was the bulk of the score,” said McIlroy, who was one-over after two but made three of his six birdies on the par-fives and added an eagle from 41 feet at the 16th (his seventh).

“I’ve sort of said this all along. You can play within yourself here and still shoot a good score, I feel, if you’re just disciplined and pick off the birdies where you’re supposed to.”

Bay Hill’s firm greens and deep rough makes it a Major-style test, and that suited Graeme McDowell (42), who took advantage of a sponsor’s invitation to make six birdies in a four-under 68 to share fifth with Sunjae Im, Will Zalatoris and Adam Scott.

"I’ve always enjoyed the test here,” said two-time runner-up McDowell, whose PGA Tour exemption runs out this season. “I think it appeals to the Major-style player for the discipline and the patience that’s required. Even though the golf course does offer up five or six really good chances, there’s 12 or 13 pretty difficult holes out there.”

Languishing 399th in the world, McDowell believes he’s playing better than his results suggest and admits his decision not to seek the 2023 Ryder Cup captaincy could cost him his chance of ever doing the job.

“But I kind of have to put my own individual career first, I feel like,” he said. “I desperately want to get back playing consistently well at a high level again rather than maybe taking my attention away and taking the Ryder Cup captaincy.

“Maybe part of me would be suggesting that I’m not good enough to make the team. To be able to compete at a high level, I have to have that belief. If I take the captaincy, then that belief’s not there… I’d love to be captain one day, but if I don’t take it this time, I’m well aware that I might miss, which would be disappointing.

“I think there’s too many great guys stacking up. There’s too many great players. There’s going to be seven or eight guys vying for the next five or six. Someone’s going to miss.”

On the DP World Tour, Paul Dunne, Niall Kearney, Gavin Moynihan and Cormac Sharvin opened with one-under 70s to share 40th, six shots behind England’s Daniel Gavins in the Magical Kenya Open at Muthaiga in Nairobi where Jonathan Caldwell was 124th after a 76.

In the Challenge Tour’s weather-delayed Mangaung Open, South Africa’s Luke Jerling and Spain’s Alejandro Del Rey and Scott Fernandez shot nine-under 63s at Bloemfontein to lead by two shots.

Kinsale’s John Murphy was tied 32nd after a 69 with Tramore’s Robin Dawson joint 60th after a 70 alongside Tom McKibbin, who was two-under at Schoeman Park as Richard O’Donovan turned in level at Bloemfontein before play was suspended.

In amateur golf, Royal Dublin's Hugh Foley can become just the fifth Irish player to win the prestigious Copa del Rey as he was left as the last Irishman standing at Sherry Golf Jerez in Cadiz.

He beat Germany's Constantin Mons 2-up and will meet Spain's Jaime Montojo Fernandez for a place in the last 16.

In the Copa de la Reina at Real Club Pineda in Seville, Kirkistown Castle's Beth Coulter fell 1-down to Spain's Claudia Lara.

But U16 Girls international Marina Joyce Moreno beat England's Patience Rhodes at the 19th and now faces Denmark's Melissa Johansen in the last 32.

Bay Hill Invitational,

Live, Sky Sports, 7.0pm