'I need a spark' - McIlroy 'a little dejected' after another final-round struggle

Rory McIlroy struggled to a closing 76 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and admitted he was somewhat “dejected” after failing to get into contention for a first win since November 2019.

McIlroy began the day four shots off the lead and was still in that position when he reached the par-five sixth, only to hit two drives into the water which runs the length of the hole.

After finding the fairway with his fifth shot, McIlroy hit a stunning approach from 244 yards to within four feet of the hole to salvage a double-bogey seven, but also dropped a shot on the next after failing to get up and down from a greenside bunker.

The Northern Irishman ultimately finished on -3 overall, eight shots off eventual winner Bryson DeChambeau. McIlroy, who hasn't won a Major since 2014, said he needs a 'spark' ahead of next week's Players Championship, where the 31-year-old is the defending champion.

“There was some good parts this week again,” McIlroy said. “Some stuff that I’m sort of, I don’t know what the word is or how to describe it, but just a little dejected.

“I don’t know, like, maybe looking to go in a different direction. I need something, I need a spark, I need something and I just don’t seem to have it.”

