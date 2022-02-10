‘I know I can turn it around,’ says Dunne in bid to get on track

Paul Dunne might have fallen to 1,697th in the world, but the Greystones star believes he can turn his career around.

Ranked 65th in the world four years ago, he lost his card and his confidence after suffering a hand injury in 2019.

He’s made just three cuts in the last 17 months and must ply his trade mainly on the Challenge Tour for now.

But he’s convinced the player who left Rory McIlroy in his wake en route to victory in the 2017 British Masters is still alive and kicking and he’s ready to put the last two years behind him.

Read More

“Playing bad on the golf course is not as bad as some stuff people are dealing with, but there definitely is the faith in there that I know I can turn it around,” Dunne (29) said at Fancourt Golf Estate, where he joins Niall Kearney, John Murphy and Gavin Moynihan in the Challenge Tour’s Dimension Data Pro-Am.

“I know that when I do find my game, I can play well enough to win and that’s why I play, so I’ll keep trucking along for the moment.

“I remember playing in my last regular-season event in college in 2015, and I was really struggling, and I was practising a lot and driving myself mental. And a month later, I was leading The Open.

“Obviously, this down period has been a lot longer than that with other stuff thrown in there (Covid and hand injury). But it’s all the same, really.”

After setting up a winter base in Dubai, he’s hoping to get some momentum going by playing four or five of the seven Challenge Tour events planned for southern Africa over the next two months.

“My aim for the year would be to win a tournament on either tour and get back onto the main tour full-time,” he added.

“It’s been an interesting few years for me, but I’m just looking forward to getting things back on track and playing some good golf again.”

Given his poor form since 2019, he admits he’s anxious about what lies in store. “I haven’t driven the ball well,” he said, denying speculation he had the driver yips. “I’ve no mental blocks. I just need to tighten everything up compared to last year.

“Even the things I do well, I didn’t do well enough. My short game wasn’t as good as it should’ve been.

“That should be a differentiating factor where I should be up there with the best of them.”

Meanwhile, Séamus Power, who had a five-shot halfway lead in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last week, finished tied ninth to move to eighth in the FedEx Cup and he’s looking for another big week in the WM Phoenix Open where Graeme McDowell also plays.

With career earnings of $5.69 million, he can overtake 18-time Major winner Jack Nicklaus ($5.73 m) just by making the cut at TPC Scottsdale and realises how fortunate he is.

“It’s amazing how the money in golf has gone through the roof,” said the big Tooraneena man (34), who missed the cut on his lone appearance in Phoenix in 2019. “I’m part of the lucky generation to benefit from what was built by the likes of Jack and Arnie and Player.”

World number one Jon Rahm and defending champion Brooks Koepka will be looking to deny Viktor Hovland his fourth win in six starts.

On the DP World Tour, Jonny Caldwell and Cormac Sharvin will be looking to build on their second-place finish together in the Hero Challenge title at Al Hamra Golf Club when they tee it up in the Ras Al Khaimah Classic.

Ras al Khaimah Classic, 8.30

Magical Kenya Ladies Open, 1.30

WM Phoenix Open Sky, 3.0

All on Sky Sports Golf