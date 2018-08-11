Ireland's Shane Lowry carded a six-under par 64 in his second round at the US PGA Championship to trail leader Gary Woodland by just three shots as play resumed in Missouri.

'I have my dad here to watch. Look, it doesn't get much better' - Shane Lowry surges into contention at US PGA

Lowry was three under par for the first ten holes of his second round when play was suspended by rain yesterday.

"I knew the golf course would be very playable this morning so I thought if I came out and shot two under it would be a very good score," Lowry told RTE Sport.

"So to then birdie the last and play those holes in three under and six under overall was nice. I’m delighted to be where I am and looking forward to the afternoon and tomorrow.

"Hopefully I can go out and keep playing the way I am, and if I keep playing the way I am, you never know where that will leave me tomorrow afternoon."

Lowry replaced caddy Dermot Bryne recently and, with his brother now on the bag and hid father watching on from the gallery, he is feeling right at home.

"Obviously things haven't been going well for me this year. The last few weeks have been good," added Lowry.

"I have my brother on the bag, and he's doing a great job, really enjoyed it. And now we're going out on a Saturday afternoon in the mix at the PGA, it's great.

"I have my dad here to watch. Look, it doesn't get much better."

The Offalyman then birdied the third hole, his 12th, and two more birdies followed to bring Lowry to seven-under for the tournament, three behind leader Woodland on ten-under.

Rory McIlroy could not put the same pressure on the leaders however as a single birdie on the fourteenth only enough to leave him on two-under for the tournament with his second round nearly completed.

Tiger Woods however also got off to a flyer when play resumed in the delayed second round of the 100th US PGA Championship.

Woods was facing his third shot to the par-five eighth hole at Bellerive Country Club when an approaching thunderstorm forced play to be suspended on Friday afternoon.

The 14-time major winner was three under for his round to that point and carried on where he left off on Saturday morning, pitching to five feet and holing the putt to improve to four under par.

That was six shots off the clubhouse lead held by compatriot Gary Woodland, whose halfway total of 130 was a tournament record.

