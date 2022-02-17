‘I have a long way to go’ – Tiger

Tiger Woods is determined to compete on the PGA Tour again. Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

A year to the day since a high-speed car crash left Tiger Woods with multiple leg fractures and his career in tatters, the 15-time Major winner said he believes he can play on the PGA Tour again but not on a “full-schedule”.

Recent footage of Woods working on the range has raised hopes of a second major comeback from injury for the former World No 1, however yesterday he outlined the long journey he still has to travel just to return to competitive golf.

“I can walk on a treadmill all day. It’s straight, that’s easy. But walking on a golf course where there’s undulations, I have a long way to go,” said the 46-year-old, who is tournament host at this week’s Genesis Invitational.

“Being in a cart, I can do that. But walking a golf course, that’s a totally different deal. I’ve got a long way to go. Will I come back? Yes. I’ll pick and choose my events.”

Woods hopes to play in future Majors and bigger events and is prepared to “fight like hell” to achieve that goal.