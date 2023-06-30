‘I had to stay eating jellies to get the sugar up’ – jaded Padraig Harrington battles at Senior US Open

Pádraig Harrington in action during the first round of the US Senior Open in Wisconsin. Getty Images

Pádraig Harrington had to eat jellies to keep his energy levels up and escape with a three-over-par 74 in his US Senior Open defence in Wisconsin.

Jaded after the US Open and his successful defence of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open on Sunday, the Dubliner (51) made two birdies and three bogeys on the back nine to turn in one-over-par at SentryWorld – Stevens Point, where traditional, thick US Open-style rough is the big challenge.

He paid a high price for some inaccuracy off the tee and covered the tough front nine in two-over, dropping a shot at the par-five fifth after a pulled tee shot into the water before following a double bogeyed the 487-yard sixth with a birdie from three feet at the eighth.

While he trailed early leader Rod Pampling by six shots, he feels he’s still in the tournament with 54 holes to go.

​“Yeah, look, I certainly got the best I could have out of the day,” Harrington said. “I had one of those days you get the odd time. Doesn’t your mother always tell you you’re going to have days like this? It was really a struggle to focus.

“My mind was jumping about places, so bar the sixth hole, I would actually say I had a magnificent day to shoot three-over par. Like I was never right. From the word ‘go’, I was never comfortable. Mind was racing, and as I said, I get it once or twice a year.

“Winning last week takes a lot out of you. US Open the week before, as well as playing the last three at one-under, it was going very south at that stage. I had to stay eating jellies and things like that to get the sugar levels up. When your mind is racing, you actually have to go the other way and get a sugar rush going to get some concentration.”

Harrington’s playing partner Darren Clarke was in contention after making the turn in two-over, but he three-putted twice coming home and made four bogeys in a homeward 41 to sign for a four-over 75 as Pampling made seven birdies in a three-under 68 to lead by two shots in the clubhouse from Mike Small.

“Thankfully, this is a 72-hole tournament,” Harrington said. “And this is a particularly good golf course for chasing on. I think if this is a regular Champions Tour event, 54 holes, I would be done.”

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club, Peter Kuest shot an eight-under 64 to lead by a shot in the clubhouse from Sam Ryder, England’s Aaron Rai, Swedish rookie Ludvig Aberg and Sam Bennett.

On the DP World Tour, former world No 1 Justin Rose carded a seven-under-par 65 to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Nick Faldo to lead by one stroke from 2014 Ryder Cup team-mate Jamie Donaldson at The Belfry.

But Tom McKibbin and John Murphy have their work cut out to make the cut after three-over 75s left them tied for 119th at the Ryder Cup venue.

On the Challenge Tour, Royal Dublin’s Niall Kearney birdied his last two holes to open with a four-under 68 in the Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge at Golf PGA France du Vaudreuil.

The Dubliner (35) made five birdies to share ninth place and lie just four shots behind Sweden’s Christopher Feldborg, who fired an impressive bogey-free seven-under-par 65 to lead by one shot from home favourite Grégory Bourdy and Englishman Jamie Rutherford.

Portmarnock’s Conor Purcell also made five birdies in a three-under 69 in Normandy to share 21st place with Ballymena’s Dermot McElroy, also inside the cut line after a 71.

On the Ladies European Tour, Spain’s Carmen Alonso carded made an eagle and six birdies in an eight-under 64 to lead the weather-delayed Ladies Open By Pickala Rock Resort in Finland, where Olivia Mehaffey was four-over through 12 holes when play was suspended.

In Sweden, Douglas amateur Sara Byrne opened with a one-under 71 in the LET Access Tour’s Vasteras Open to share 10th place, just three shots behind Australia’s Amy Walsh.

British Masters, 1.0pm Rocket Mortgage Classic, 6.30pm Ladies Open by Pickala Rock Resort, 11.0am US Senior Open, 11.0pm (All live on Sky Sports)