Thursday 3 January 2019

'I had slipped whilst walking down the stairs' - Padraig Harrington out until mid-February with a broken bone in his wrist

Padraig Harrington. Photo: John Walton/PA Wire
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Padraig Harrington's return to action in 2019 has been delayed after he broke a bone in his wrist.

The three-time major winner told Twitter followers that he had suffered an injury last month but believed it to be a sprain.

He posted: "A simple slip and sprained wrist mid- December has turned out to be a broken bone in my wrist. A few extra weeks off is now needed in a splint. If only practicing your putting all winter would make your a better putter."

The Dubliner has been scheduled to play two events in January, the HSBC Championship in Abu Dhabi and the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, but is now targetting a February return at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am on the PGA Tour.

"Over the Christmas period I discovered that I had broken a bone in my wrist. I had slipped whilst walking down the stairs at home in mid-December," revealed Harrington on his website.

"Whilst it continues to heal, I need to keep it in a splint a little while longer so, frustratingly, I will need to miss the first two planned events of my season in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

"However, I should be fully fit for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am on the PGA Tour in early February."

Harrington is the odds-on favourite to be appointed Europe's Ryder Cup captain for the 2020 contest at Whistling Straits in the near future.

Online Editors

