I gained a friend back – Sergio Garcia buries hatchet with Rory McIlroy

Sergio Garcia confirmed in Valderrama today that he buried the hatchet with Rory McIlroy at the US Open.

The Spaniard is at the Cadiz venue for the LIV Golf Tour event this week and while he all but ruled out returning to the PGA TOUR despite the landmark deal between the US circuit, the DP World Tour and the PIF of Saudi Arabia, he believes the merging of assets is a good move for golf.

"To give you an example, it wasn't because of the merger, but the U.S. Open a week and a half ago, it was a great -- or two weeks ago, it was a great event for me,” Garcia said.

"Not obviously you would say why. I finished 27th. Not only because of that. I feel like I played well. But more than anything, because I gained a friend back, a friend that I kind of felt like I lost in the last year or so.

"We talked and we had a great conversation, and I feel like I have that friend back, and that to me means a lot. That's a very positive thing.”

While the future shape of world professional golf looks anything but clear, Garcia is confident LIV Golf will continue to exist in 2024.

“Yes, very confident,” he said. "I mean, that's what I can see. That's all I can say. I think we're in a good spot. I think there's a lot of details that are not finalized yet, and there's a lot of speculation.

"But I think it's going to be a great deal for everyone, and I don't expect us to not be here next year."

Garcia and McIlroy had fallen out over LIV Golf with the Spaniard accusing McIlroy of lacking maturity in his opposition to the rebel golf circuit.

The pair coincided on the final day at the Los Angeles Country Club where Garcia was teeing off on the 18th as McIlroy studied his eagle putt on the first green.

The pair locked eyes at one point and McIlroy put his right little finger to his mouth and his thumb to his ear in a clear gesture that he would call him.

According to the Spanish golf portal TenGolf, Garcia texted McIlroy earlier in the week with an offer to sit down to sort out their differences.

McIlroy was a groomsman at the Spaniard's wedding in 2017 but their relationship looked irretrievably broken by the LIV Golf controversy.

McIlroy told the Sunday Independent last year that Garcia sent him a text before the second round of the US Open, “basically telling me to shut up about LIV, blah, blah, blah.”

“I was pretty offended,” McIlroy said, “and sent him back a couple of daggers and that was it.”

“I think it is very sad,” Garcia told the Telegraph in February. “I think that we’ve done so many things together and had so many experiences that for him to throw that away just because I decided to go to a different tour, well, it doesn’t seem very mature; lacking maturity, really.

“But Rory’s got his own life, and he makes his own choices, the same way that I make mine. I respect his choices, but it seems like he doesn’t respect the ones I make. So, one-way street.”