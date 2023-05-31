‘I don't think any of those guys should be a part of the Ryder Cup team’ – Rory McIlroy on LIV rebels

Rory McIlroy is adamant LIV Golf rebels should not be considered for Europe's Ryder Cup team to face the USA in Rome in September.

While he reckons PGA Championship winner and Masters runner-up Brooks Koepka "deserves" to make the US team, he's not changing his view on the make-up of Luke Donald's European side.

Sergio Garcia joined Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter in resigning his membership earlier this month, revealing he felt he had "slim to no chance" of a pick after a frank conversation with the European captain in the wake of record fines for breaking tour rules by playing LIV events without the proper release.

Garcia had hoped to be reunited with Jon Rahm in September after they finished as Europe's top scorers in the 19-9 defeat at Whistling Straits two years ago.

But while Rahm said this week that he would miss Garcia in Italy and was "a little sad to me that politics have gotten in the way of such a beautiful event," McIlroy is not for turning when it comes to LIV Golf and the damage it’s done to the DP World Tour.

"I mean, I certainly think Brooks deserves to be on the United States team," McIlroy said at the Memorial Tournament in Ohio, where he will be bidding for his first win in his 12th appearance.

"I think with how he's played, I mean, he's second in the US standings, only played two counting events. I don't know if there's anyone else on the LIV roster that would make the team on merit and how they're playing.

"But Brooks is definitely a guy that I think deserves to be on the US team.

"But I have different feelings about the European team and the other side and sort of how that has all transpired, and, yeah, I don't think any of those guys should be a part of the European team."

Phil Mickelson has argued that LIV Golf's 14-event schedule gives the players on the Saudi-backed tour a better chance to shine in Majors, pointing to three LIV players in the top four at the Masters and three more in the top 10 at the PGA.

But McIlroy dismissed that argument out of hand, remarking “You think?” when a reporter suggested Mickelson’s remarks might be seen as “self-serving".

"You only have to play 15 events on this Tour,” McIlroy said. "You know, like it's not, you know, no one makes anyone play 25 events on the PGA TOUR. 15's the minimum.

"So you can play 15 and your four major championships, and there you go. You're at 19.

"No one's making you play that many. So I think that's a pretty flawed argument."

McIlroy struggled in the Masters and missed the cut, but after finishing tied seventh behind Koepka in the PGA Championship at Oak Hill despite never feeling comfortable over the ball, he has higher hopes this week.

"Yeah, much better," he said of his swing. "I can't remember a time where I felt so uncomfortable over the ball for four days. So I needed to go back home and work on some things.

"I'm feeling a lot better about it, not fighting the club face quite as much. Feel a little bit more free, which is obviously a nice feeling.”