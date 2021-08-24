Ireland's Séamus Power reacts to his shot on the 16th fairway in the final round at The Northern Trust golf tournament at Liberty National in Jersey City, New Jersey

Séamus Power could only reflect on the highlights of a career-changing season after a 72nd hole bogey in the Northern Trust ended his hopes of progressing to this week's penultimate FedEx Cup play-off event.

As Shane Lowry followed his amazing 62 with a one-over 72 to finish tied 11th, eight shots outside a playoff that saw Tony Finau beat Cameron Smith to claim just his second PGA Tour win, Power came up just short of making the top 70 in the standings who qualified for this week's BMW Championship.

"Disappointing to bogey the last like that," said Power, who pulled a three iron left of the green from 213 yards at Liberty National's 477-yard ninth — the toughest hole yesterday—and failed with a 10 footer for par.

"I didn't know where I stood, but overall I can't really complain," the Barbasol Championship winner added after a two-under 69 left him tied 31st on eight-under and 72nd in the standings with earnings this season of $1.5m.

"It was a good season for me but disappointing for it to end so soon. I would love to have ended up in East Lake, but for me starting the year in a poor category and ending up in a winner's category, I don't have too many complaints."

He went on: "For me, there was nothing to lose and only to gain. I didn't quite gain enough. Just didn't have my best game and that's what cost me. It's a strong field. Guys making birdies all over the place, and I wasn't able to get it close, on the last, perfect example, just needed a good iron, it wasn't there.

"I wish I had my best game coming in here to give yourself a chance, but I was able to hang in there. Solid week, nothing special, but something to build on for next season."

Lowry went into the final round just three shots behind 54-hole leaders Smith and Jon Rahm, but after going to the turn in one-under, he made momentum-killing double-bogey six after a visit to water at the 10th, then bogeyed the 11th and shot 72 to tie for 11th in 12-under.

The Offaly man missed a golden opportunity to clinch his Ryder Cup place, but despite struggling from the tee last night, he still rose 19 places to 47th in the FedEx Cup standings to comfortably made the top 70 who contest this week's second playoff event, the BMW Championship in Maryland.

As for Rory McIlroy, the world No 14's propped up the field for his approach play.

He looked unstoppable on the front nine, cruising to the turn in four-under 31, but a poor drive led to a double-bogey six at the first, and he followed that with six successive pars before he racked up another six - his fifth of the week — at the par-five eighth.

The four-time Major winner fell two spots to 28th in the FedEx Cup standings, which means he needs a good week in the BMW Championship this week to make the top 25 who qualify for the Tour Championship from September 2-5.

As for the winner, Finau got up and down from sand at the 18th for a six-under 65 to set the target at 20-under.

Australian Smith birdied the 16th and 17th to match Finau on 20-under after a 67 as world No 1 Rahm bogeyed the 15th and 18th to end up third on 18-under.

But Smith drove out of bounds at the 18th in the playoff, ending Finau's near five-and-a-half year wait for a second win.

Finau (31) had had eight runner up finishes and taken his career earnings to $23 million since he won the 2016 Puerto Rico Open at Coco Beach, also after a playoff.

"This is extremely special," Finau said after making a winning par. "I thought my first [win] was going to be my most important one, but I actually think this one. It validates the first one, but because of how long I've had to wait, I'm a totally different golf player because of how long I've had to wait. Nothing has come easy for me.

"I've lost in playoffs, taken second, third in major championships. I've persevered, and that's the biggest key is I haven't given up on myself and on my team.

"I feel like I've got a great team behind me and I've got a great wife, family, who supports me. Things are great, and now to finally have this happen again, this is great for my family and for my career.”