‘I don’t care if I don’t make any points and we win trophy on Sunday’ – Shane Lowry ready to take one for Team Europe

Shane Lowry insists he will happily park all thoughts of personal glory this week and walk away without a point so long as Europe wins the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

The Offaly ace has already described earning his Ryder Cup debut as one of the great highlights of his career and while he would love to follow in the footsteps of Irish Ryder Cup legends from Eamonn Darcy and Christy O’Connor Jnr to Philip Walton and Paul McGinley, being a team man takes precedence over it all.

“I don’t care if I don’t make any points this week and we win on Sunday,” he said yesterday, relishing the cool northerly breeze that made Herb Kohler’s sham Irish links feel more like Rosses Point at Easter than north Wisconsin in September.

“It doesn’t bother me. I don’t care if I don’t play and we win on Sunday. It doesn’t bother me. There’s only one thing that matters this week and that’s winning the trophy.

“It won’t be a successful week unless we’re standing there with the Ryder Cup on Sunday evening. I’ll do whatever it takes to be there on Sunday evening with the Ryder Cup as a part of this team. Whether it be playing loads or not playing at all, it doesn’t bother me, I just have to do what I’m told this week and do it well.”

The 2019 Open champion could be one of Europe’s biggest assets this week given the terrain, the blustery conditions and his stature as one of the world’s great exponents of manipulating a golf ball in breezy conditions.

Paul McGinley has said repeatedly he believes the Clara man can do what Leona Maguire did for Catriona Matthew as a rookie in Europe’s winning Solheim Cup performance in Ohio and produce a valuable return.

Who he partners remains to be seen and having played with Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrell Hatton on Tuesday, he was out with two of the same three men again yesterday with Sergio Garcia coming in for the long-haired Englishman.

Too much has been made of Lowry’s status as a rookie and a wildcard and while several observers have tried to paint him as a man under pressure to justify Harrington’s faith in him, Lowry feels more than comfortable in his skin.

“You can’t feel any more pressure than there’s probably going to be out there on Friday, Saturday, Sunday,” said Lowry, who felt he should have made his debut under Darren Clarke five years ago.

“You’re playing for your team, you’re playing for your continent, we’re playing for the European Tour. We’re playing for a whole lot of things.

“I’m a captain’s pick, but look, I was very close to making the team. I was first man out; felt like I deserved a pick. If I didn’t feel like I deserved to be here, it would probably be a bit different, but I really feel like I deserve to be here. I’m just excited for the week ahead.”

As much as he is selfless about his own ambitions, he admits it’s hard not to want to do his bit for Ireland and Europe, having already achieved everything individually.

“Look, you obviously want to win majors, and you want to compete at the highest level, and golf, for the most part, is an individual sport, but as a European player, as an Irish player growing up, you’ve watched Ryder Cups, obviously Christy Junior, Philip Walton, Eamonn Darcy, Rory, G-Mac, Paddy, Paul, Darren, all the great Irish players that have played the game.

“For me, it was something that I really wanted to do, and I felt like I had to do, do you know what I mean, if I want to be up there with those guys when you’re talking about really good or great Irish golfers.

“It’s something that I felt like I let slip in 2016, and I should have made that team. I didn’t play great towards the end of that campaign.

“When I got my chance this year, I felt like I really wanted to take it. Obviously, I needed a pick, but at the end of the day and I’m very grateful that Paddy has put his trust in me.

“It’s just something as an Irish player growing up, playing a Ryder Cup is just right up there with everything. Obviously, now that I’m here, there’s only one goal for the rest of the week, and that’s to win. That would obviously be the icing on the cake.”

As a cold wind whipped his clothing for a 7:45 am press conference, he could not help but smile.

“I have never been so ready for anything in my life,” he reported. “I am very happy here, very happy with the golf course and having the time of my life. So I am looking forward to the weekend.”

Harrington has made it clear he will not overload his big-name players and Lowry is ready for all scenarios, whether that means playing all five matches or just one.

“It is a long golf course, so we want to have people in as good a shape as possible going into Sunday, as fresh as we can,” he said. “I will play as much as I am asked, and hopefully, when I do play, I can make points for the team.

“If Paddy comes to me and says he wants to sit me out for the day, I have to take it on the chin. It’s all about the team this week. I will take playing once on Sunday and winning the Ryder Cup. It is doesn’t bother me as long as we are standing there with that trophy on Sunday, I don’t really care.”

