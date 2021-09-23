| 15.2°C Dublin

‘I don’t care if I don’t make any points and we win trophy on Sunday’ – Shane Lowry ready to take one for Team Europe

It won’t be a successful week unless we’re standing there with the Ryder Cup on Sunday evening’

Shane Lowry at Whistling Straits, Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Photo: Mike Segar/Reuters
Shane Lowry at Whistling Straits, Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Photo: Mike Segar/Reuters

Brian Keogh

Shane Lowry insists he will happily park all thoughts of personal glory this week and walk away without a point so long as Europe wins the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

The Offaly ace has already described earning his Ryder Cup debut as one of the great highlights of his career and while he would love to follow in the footsteps of Irish Ryder Cup legends from Eamonn Darcy and Christy O’Connor Jnr to Philip Walton and Paul McGinley, being a team man takes precedence over it all.

“I don’t care if I don’t make any points this week and we win on Sunday,” he said yesterday, relishing the cool northerly breeze that made Herb Kohler’s sham Irish links feel more like Rosses Point at Easter than north Wisconsin in September.

