‘I cried when Shane won at Royal Portrush’

Laytown and Bettystown’s Alex Maguire on making his major debut in The Open at Hoylake and why Walker Cup selection nerves won’t ruin his dream summer

Alex Maguire is too young to remember Pádraig Harrington winning The Open in 2007 and 2008, but he can clearly recall watching an emotional Shane Lowry lift the Claret Jug at Royal Portrush, and he can’t wait to create his own special memories at Royal Liverpool in two weeks.

The Laytown and Bettystown star (22) has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the game over the past few years, winning the North of Ireland title in 2021 before going on to even greater success over the past two seasons.

Not only did he win his first college event for Florida Atlantic last year, he came home and won the East of Ireland title at Baltray, then reached the semi-finals of the Amateur Championship at Royal St George’s before achieving even more success this year.

He began by retaining the East in a playoff, then headed for the Home of Golf and won the St Andrews Links Trophy by five strokes and reached the quarter-finals of the Amateur Championship at Hillside to soar to the top of the R&A’s Open Amateur Series order of merit.

The player with the most World Amateur Golf Ranking points from St Andrews, the Amateur and last week’s European Amateur Championship in Estonia would clinch a ticket to The Open at Hoylake.

But Maguire faced an anxious wait to see if he could hold on to the top spot, having decided weeks before not to enter due to his hectic early summer schedule.

He spent an anxious few days trying to work out who could pass him, but in the end, he got a call from the R&A on Saturday to tell him he could start making plans for his first major.

“What an amazing opportunity,” said a delighted Maguire, who heads off with the Irish team on Sunday for next week’s European Amateur Team Championship at Royal Waterloo.

“All I could say is how lucky I am to get that first opportunity from the R&A Amateur Series this year. I felt like my golf was good enough to do it, but obviously, with not playing this week, I put it in the fate of the lads who were playing, and I was able to sit back and watch.”

Maguire played Royal Liverpool as a 13-year-old shortly before Rory McIlroy won The Open there in 2014 – a special treat after he’d headed over with his father for a Liverpool-Spurs clash that was postponed.

He never imagined he would get to compete for the Claret Jug, and while there may be more majors in his future, he’s determined to enjoy what should be a memorable experience.

“It’s one of the four biggest events in the world, and for me, it’s the one I stand on the putting green trying to hole putts to win,” he said.

“For some people, it’s the Masters or the US Open, but for me, it’s always been The Open with it being links and so close to home.

“I’ve always wanted to get a chance to play it. Getting to play this year has just made my dream a reality, and to be honest, as I reply to texts I am getting every few minutes, I am thinking, ‘Oh my god, I’m actually playing The Open’.

“My favourite memory is when Shane won. I think I cried a little because, obviously, his family was there and I could tell how much it meant to him being in Portrush. It was incredible seeing an Irish guy win in Portrush.

“Then I went over to watch The Open last year for the weekend and saw Rory just miss out on the title. That was my first experience of being there, seeing the crowds and the whole ambience.

“You see it on TV, and it’s great, but once you’re there, you realise how different it is. I was always hoping to be a player being inside the ropes and having people watch and support me. It’s going to be an amazing week, and I really, really cannot wait to get started.”

He has fond memories of watching Paul Dunne claim a share of the 54-hole lead as an amateur in 2015, but he’s not going to the Wirral to make up the numbers as a big week could seal his Walker Cup place at St Andrews in September.

“I’d love to do well; I’d love to have my name up on that leaderboard to contend,” said Maguire, who would love to get a practice round with the likes of McIlroy or Lowry, though he has no desire to upset their preparations.

“But when you’re playing events against the best players in the world, you’re trying to just play your own game and hold your own. Seeing Paul Duune leading the open after three rounds in 2015. I’d love that to be me even after four rounds, maybe, but I’ll go out there and just try to have as much fun as possible.

“That’s something that’s helped me over the last few weeks – having as much fun as possible. It’s worked out pretty good so far. I’m not going to get my expectations too high. But I also don’t want to go there and just be a deer in the headlights and get lost in the week.

“I’d love to play some great golf and be proud of myself at the end of the week. And if that means I make the cut and come 20th or finish dead last, as long as I’m proud of myself during the week, I’ll be happy with that.”

As for Walker Cup selection, he knows it’s out of his hands to a great extent.

“As I’ve always said, it’s one of those teams I’d love to be on,” he said. “I’ll just trust the selectors, whether they pick me or not.

“If I had a good week at The Open, then that would strengthen my case a little bit more. If I go to The Open and play my best and if that helps my Walker Cup case, then great.

“But I’m playing my first major this year. So no matter what happens with the Walker Cup, I’ll still have this year to look back on with great memories.”

He will be back from Belgium on Sunday week and hopes to jet straight back out to Liverpool.

“I’d like to get settled in as early as I can and play a few practice rounds,” he said. “I just want to go out there and enjoy it as much as I can.

“I mean, it’s an amazing opportunity. And who knows if I’ll ever play a major again or how many.”