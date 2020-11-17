'I couldn't believe what was happening' - Shane Lowry on Tiger's Masters meltdown

Shane Lowry and Tiger Woods walk on the 15th hole during their second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club

Shane Lowry admitted he was living out his dream as he played alongside Tiger Woods in three rounds of The Masters, including the final round that including his disastrous TEN on the par three 12th hole.

Reigning Open champion Lowry was paired with defending Masters champ Lowry for the opening two rounds at Augusta and was then paired with the 15-time Major winner once again on Sunday.

That included his remarkable collapse that saw him plant his ball in the water three times on one hole.

"I couldn’t believe what was happening," Lowry told Paddy Power's From The Horse's Mouth podcast.

"People think it’s 150 yards and that should be easy, but that’s the most brutal hole in golf. The wind swirls down there, the green is soft and spinny. It’s a huge sigh of relief to just get on the green, and then to stand and watch him do that was unbelievable.

"Anytime he hit a bad drive he’d say to his caddy, 'Ah there was like one of yours Joey'.

"We were stood on the 13th tee and my caddy Bo Martin said to me, I wonder what he’d say if I said to him, 'I bet you wished Joey had hit that one'. But I couldn’t say that to him. I bottled it!

"It was great to be out there with him. Tiger was my idol when I was growing up, so to play three rounds of The Masters with him was cool.

"He’s a normal enough fella but he’s also the greatest golfer of all time. Those memories are something I’ll have forever."

Lowry also stated he has a dream to become the first Irishman to claim a green jacket as he added: "The leaders were so far ahead at Augusta, winning the tournament was beyond me by Saturday.

"I just focused on making the cut and having the best week I could, while learning how the course plays over the weekend in order to prepare to do it again in April.

"This was an excellent learning experience because hopefully I have a good few Masters left in me and maybe one where I can be challenging. Making that cut last week may make the difference in years to come."

"I’d love to win another major, I’d love to win a Masters, I’d love to be the first Irishman to wear a green jacket. Something like that would be unbelievable."

Online Editors