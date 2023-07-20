‘I could have been there all night’ – Rory McIlroy relieved to survive bunker drama on last

Rory McIlroy attempts to play out of a bunker on the 18th hole during the first round. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Rory McIlroy was relieved to survive bunker drama at the 18th and keep his Open hopes alive at Hoylake.

The world number two looked in trouble when he played his first 12 holes in two-over before completing a late comeback with a miraculous par-five at the last.

After battling back to level par with birdies at the 14th and 15th, he looked set to run up a big number at the par-five 18th when he found his second up against the revetted face of a greenside bunker.

He tried to escape sideways but failed to get out before playing a brilliant recovery to 10 feet with one foot out of the sand.

“I might have been there all all night but it was great to get away with the five there that was a big putt to end on,” said McIlroy, who ended the day tied for 32nd with Seamus Power, five shots behind South African amateur Christo Lamprecht, Southport’s Tommy Fleetwood and Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo, who shot five-under 66s.

“I wouldn't have been too happy walking off the 18th with a bogey, especially after the two shots I hit in there.

"It’s just when you get into these bunkers you're sort of riding your luck at that point and hoping it's not up against one of those revetted faces.

“You’re just hoping to try to make par somehow and get out of there. So overall, two-over through 12 to get it back to even for the day, I'm pretty pleased with that.”

McIlroy birdied the second but bogeyed the fourth, then missed a two footer for par at the eighth before dropping another shot at the 12th.

“I think walking to the 13th tee, I probably would have taken even par to finish the day and that's exactly where I where I ended up.

“I didn't really get it going on the front nine. It was missing a few putts and I missed that little one on the eighth hole.

“I had a good chance to sort of get it back at nine and hit a good putt but I just didn't read it right.

"But a few putts started to go in on the back nine for me, which was really nice to see. So hopefully I've got my eye in now and I can build on that over the next three days.”

Shane Lowry and amateur Alex Maguire shot 72s to share 47th on one-over while Darren Clarke was 65th after a 73 and Pádraig Harrington 89th following a rollercoaster 74.