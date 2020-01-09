Rory McIlroy believes he can show the world he's the game's best player by playing with more feel in 2020.

Rory McIlroy believes he can show the world he's the game's best player by playing with more feel in 2020.

'I believe on my day I'm the best player in the world' - Rory McIlroy aims for stellar year in 2020

After winning four times last year, including the Players Championship at Sawgrass, the world No 2 has avoided watching his swing on camera this close season so he can avoid mechanical thoughts.

"I believe on my day I'm the best player in the world and I think I can do that for a long time," said the Holywood star, who will reappear alongside Tiger Woods in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines from January 23-26.

"For the foreseeable future, I feel like I can be the best player in the world, and I want to make the most of that."

On his feel oriented off-season, he told reporters at TPC Sawgrass: "Previously... I've tried to be too perfect, I've tried to do stuff with my swing.

"Now, in the New Year, for the last nearly week I haven't seen my swing on camera once… and I'm almost hesitant to see it because I'm hitting it good and I'm feeling good.

"Everyone thinks that I'm a feel player, but there's a lot of technical stuff that can get in there, too. I really want to play with as much feel as possible."

Online Editors