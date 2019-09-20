Rory McIlroy made the cut at the BMW PGA Championship after a brilliant second round at Wentworth.

Rory McIlroy made the cut at the BMW PGA Championship after a brilliant second round at Wentworth.

'I battled well' - Rory McIlroy recovers to make the cut on day two of BMW Championship

McIlroy finished on a three-under round of 69, recovering from his first round 76 that gave him a mountain to climb on day two.

The Co Down native scored four birdies, 13 pars and a bogey to lie on one-over for the tournament, just one shot inside the projected cut.

Open champion Shane Lowry (-1) and Padraig Harrington (+1) also made the cut after rounds of 71 and 72 respectively.

However, Wicklow native Paul Dunne missed the cut after carding a five-over round of 77.

"I played a bit better today but I'm still not quite feeling in sync with everything," McIlroy said.

"My alignment is off and I hit balls for two hours yesterday after the round and warmed up for an hour and 45 minutes before today, but it's one thing working on things on the range and another doing it on the course.

"I battled well and I'm pleased to be here for the weekend. It's a couple of good days to practice and get ready for next week. I don't want to let my dad down at the Dunhill."

Online Editors