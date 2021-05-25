‘I am in a good position now to make the team’ – Shane Lowry upbeat about Ryder Cup chances

Shane Lowry watches the ball on the fifth tee during the third round at the PGA Championship on the Ocean Course, Kiawah Island. Photo: AP Photo/Matt York

Shane Lowry believes he can go on now and make the European Ryder Cup team automatically or at least make it impossible for Pádraig Harrington to deny him one of his three wildcards.

After finishing tied fourth alongside Harrington in the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island on Sunday, the Open champion is now tenth in the race for nine automatic places in the team and hugely upbeat about his chance of making his debut at Whistling Straits in September.

“I can only put my best foot forward,” Lowry said in a teleconference ahead of his defence of the Claret Jug at Royal St George’s in July.

“I am in a good position now to go ahead and make the team this year. I got some nice world ranking points last week and I am playing for plenty of world ranking points over the next few months.

“So if I play got enough or play to the best of my ability over the next few months I could make the team. So that’s my main goal obviously go and make it.

“And if I don’t make it, the goal is to be so close that I kind of make his decision for him.

“Even though the whole rookie thing will be talked about, I don’t feel like a rookie. Not that I have been there and done that because I’ve never been there but I have won big tournaments and I have competed at the highest level and I feel I will definitely add to the team if I’m there.

“I feel like I can bring a lot to the team. I am confident in my own self that if I am put on the first tee against anyone I am confident I can bring home the point for the team when I am out there.

“It is just up to me to put my best foot forward this summer. Last Sunday and last week was a great start. Because I feel like when they are looking at picking the team they do look at the big tournaments they look at the majors and if you have some good finishesand majors it definitely helps your case.”

He added: “I play a lot of practice rounds with Pádraig so it was nice to perform in the heat of the battle there on the back nine in a major championship.

“I got off to a bit of an iffy start on Sunday but I managed to really grind hard and shoot three-under for my last 12 holes which I was really happy about. To do that in front of him was pretty nice and I have to say it was very satisfying.”

Lowry was also asked about today’s viral video (below) where Brooks Koepka shows his dislike for Bryson DeChambeau as the Mad Scientist walked behind him when he was being interviewed by Golf Channel at last week’s PGA Championship and got so upset started rolling his eyes and lost his train of thought.

somebody with access to this interview footage woke up this morning and chose chaos pic.twitter.com/18qgpcd4Oq — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) May 25, 2021

“I am not sure they like each other but that’s the way it is out here,” Lowry said.

“People go wild for stuff like that but at the end of the day there are 150 big egos there last week and not everyone is going to like everyone. So yeah they obviously don’t really see eye to eye."