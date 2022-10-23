Rory McIlroy reacts to his birdie putt on the 16th green during the final round of the CJ Cup at Congaree Golf Club on Ridgeland, South Carolina. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy spectacularly returned to the top of the world rankings for the first time in 755 days when he pulled clear coming down the stretch and closed with a sensational four-under 67 to win the CJ Cup in South Carolina by one stroke on 17-under par.

The Holywood star (33) went into the final round one stroke clear and while he birdied the second, fourth and sixth to remain in front, he three putted the eighth and headed down the back nine tied for the lead with Kurt Kitayama on 15-under par.

It might have gone either way but McIlroy made four birdies in five holes to pull clear and claim his 23rd PGA Tour title in his 221st start. With his victory, McIlroy joins Tiger Woods (2008 Farmers Insurance Open) as the only reigning FedExCup champion to win his season debut.

After making a birdie four at the 12th, he rolled in a 13 footer for a two at the 227-yard 14th, then floated a 25-yard bunker shot to five feet at the 15th before brushing in a 22-footer at the 16th to go three clear on 19-under par.

His birdie run was so important he could afford to bogey the 17th after driving into trouble and three putt the 18th from 40 feet to go to world number one for the ninth time in his career.

“There were four of us in it the whole day, and I think the real turning point for me was the birdie on 14,” McIlroy said.

“It’s a really tough par three and I made two there and I felt like I picked up at least a shot and a half on the field and the 15 was birdieable and I got up and down out of the bunker and then 16 was a bit of a bonus to give myself a cushion which ultimately I needed after the last two holes.

“But it feels great. It feels great to go out there with the lead, shoot a great score, play really well and get the win. It’s an awesome way to start the season I guess and just a continuation of how I feel I’ve been playing over the past few months.”

Asked how it felt to get back to world number one after the rollercoaster form he’s showed over the past two years, McIlroy became emotional.

“It means a lot,” he said with a quiver in his voice. “I have worked so hard over the last 12 months to get myself back to this place. I feel like I am enjoying the game as much as I ever have.

“I absolutely love the game of golf and I go out there and I play with that joy. It’s definitely showed over the last 12 months. It feels awesome. I’m looking forward to celebrating with my team tonight and over the next couple of weeks because I think it’s a great achievement, and I am really proud of myself right now. I want to go out and enjoy this.”

Asked what he enjoyed more about the game now, he said: “I think the journey to get the best out of myself. That’s the satisfying thing. I never feel like OK I figured out. I figured this came out and I don’t think I ever will figure it out but every day I wake up trying to get closer.”

Shane Lowry failed to find his putting touch and closed with a one-over 72 to finish tied 23rd on six-under par.

Tied sixth at halfway despite accidentally breaking his putter midway through his second round, Lowry lost strokes on the greens on both days over the weekend, holing just three putts outside six feet.

It was also a disappointing weekend for Seamus Power who struggled with his approach play and closed with back to back 74s to finish tied 49th on level par.

On the DP World Tour, Jonathan Caldwell heads for this week’s Portugal Masters looking for a win to keep his card after closing with a two-under 69 to finish tied 23rd on eight-under in the Mallorca Golf Open.

With his exemption for winning the 2021 Scandinavian Mixed running out this week, the Clandeboye man (38) is 196th in the DP World Tour Rankings with only to the top 117 avoiding a trip to Q-School next month.

Germany’s Yannick Paul has no such worries after he claimed his first DP World Tour win in dramatic fashion by rolling in a 15 footer for birdie on the 18th for a one-over 72 and a one-shot win over compatriot Nicolai von Dellingshausen and Englishman Paul Waring on 15-under par.

On the LPGA Tour, Lydia Ko carded a seven-under par 65 to come from a shot behind 54-hole leader Atthaya Thitikul and win her 18th LPGA Tour title by four strokes from American Andrea Lee on 21-under par at the BMW Ladies Championship in Korea.

Leona Maguire shot 72 to finish 20 strokes behind Ko in a tie for 51st on one-under par with Stephanie Meadow 10 strokes further back in 72nd after a 76.

On the PGA Tour Champions, Pádraig Harrington fell further behind New Zealander Steven Alker in the Charles Schwab Cup race when the Kiwi closed with a four-under 68 to the Dubliner’s 69 to win the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

Alker birdied three of the last four holes to win his fourth title of the season by a shot from KJ Choi on 14-under at The Country Club of Virginia as Harrington finished tied third with Jerry Kelly and Doug Barron on 12-under.