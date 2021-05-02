| 4.8°C Dublin

How Leona Maguire is blazing a trail in America

Irish female professional golfers have been a rarity in the past, but Leona Maguire seems well-placed to carve out a successful career

Leona Maguire looks set for a successful professional career. Photo: Christian Petersen Expand
Leona Maguire looks set for a successful professional career. Photo: Christian Petersen

Dermot Gilleece

Leona Maguire has made the long trip home from the west coast of the US for a family break in these difficult times. On returning to the LPGA Tour, a busy schedule awaits her over the coming months, yet this has been her destiny from almost as far back as the Millennium.

It’s a refreshing change to be following the career of an Irish woman in tournament golf, especially one based on the other side of the pond. Unlike their male counterparts, who have been trading strokes with the game’s elite for more than a century, playing for pay has traditionally held little appeal for our gifted women.

