House-hunting McIlroy may play in more European Tour tournaments

Rory McIlroy is making preparations to spend more time in England after previously basing himself in the United States.

According to Global Golf Post, McIlroy is planning to buy a property in London or Wentworth, to use as a base between May and October. The news is surprising given the conviction with which McIlroy has spoken about preferring life on the other side of the Atlantic, and raises the prospect of the four-time Major champion playing more European Tour events.

"I have an American wife. I live in America," McIlroy said on the subject this year. "Honestly, I enjoy it here more. The way of life is easier. The weather. The convenience."

McIlroy resides near the Bear's Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, in a house formerly owned by Ernie Els. The Holywood star's drift away from the European Tour appeared to be hastening when he criticised the "easy" course set-ups at this year's Scottish Open and Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

"I'm sick of coming back over to the European Tour and shooting 15-under par and finishing 30th," was McIlroy's assessment after the Dunhill Links, comments he now accepts were "misplaced" at a tournament catering for amateurs. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

