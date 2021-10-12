Honours even after day one of Carey Cup

Golf Ireland and the Metropolitan Golf Association tied 5-5 on the opening day of the Carey Cup on the Montgomerie Course at Carton House.

Trailing 3.5-1.5 after the morning foursomes, the home side turned the tables in the afternoon fourballs with wins for Robert Moran and Marc Boucher, David Kitt and Jake Whelan and Hugh Foley and Richard Knightly and halved match for Kate Lanigan and Rachel Thompson.

The 16th edition of the Governor Hugh L. Carey Challenge Cup concludes with 10 singles on Wednesday.

Carey Cup at Carton House (Montgomerie), day 1 - Metropolitan Golf Association (MGA) 5, Golf Ireland 5

Foursomes: I Kim-Schaad & M Ganne bt A Walsh & P Grant 3&2; N Maertz & A Hios lost to R Thompson & K Lanigan 1 h; D Goldstein & B Tilley bt R Moran & M Boucher 2&1; S Goldenring & G Engel halved with H Foley & R Knightly; M Costanza & T Randolph bt D Kitt & J Whelan 5&4.

Fourballs: Kim-Schaad & Ganne bt Grant & Walsh 4&3; Maertz & Hios halved with Lanigan & Thompson; Goldstein & Tilley lost to Moran & Boucher 3&1; Costanza & Randolph lost to Kitt & Whelan 5&4; Goldenring & Engel lost to Foley & Knightly 1 h.