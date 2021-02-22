Homa denies Finau in sudden-death at Riviera

Max Homa cruelly denied Tony Finau his first win for nearly five years when he claimed The Genesis Invitational at the second extra hole of a sudden-death playoff at Riviera Country Club.

Four years, 10 months and 25 days since he claimed his first PGA Tour win in the 2016 Puerto Rico Open, Finau (31) made eight birdies and a bogey in a sensational, seven-under 64 to come from four shots behind 54-hole leader Sam Burns to set the target at 12-under par.

It appeared that California native Homa (30) would deny him at the death when he birdied the 17th to draw level, then hit a 128-yard approach to just three feet at the 18th. But he lipped out for birdie, carding a 66 to finish on 12-under before claiming his second tour title with a par at the second tie hole.

The first extra hole, the driveable, 285-yard 10th was halved in par when Homa drove against a tree, missed from 12 feet for birdie after a miraculous chip, then watched Finau miss an eight footer for victory.

Moving to the 188-yard 14th, Finau found greenside sand but after Homa missed from 12 feet for birdie, the big man from Salt Lake City failed from 10 feet to extend the playoff.

Burns (24) led by two shots from Homa, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Dustin Johnson through 54 holes, then stormed to the turn in four-under 31 to lead by two shots from Finau and Homa.

But he bogeyed the 12th, 14th and 15th, eventually carding a two-under 69 to finish third, a shot outside the playoff on 11-under.

Australian Cameron Smith was fourth on nine-under after a 67 as Fitzpatrick (71), Jon Rahm (66) and Viktor Hovland (67) tie for fifth on seven-under.

World No 1 Johnson struggled from the tee, eventually settling for a share of eighth on six-under after a closing 72 with Wyndham Clark, Australian Matt Jones and the resurgent Francesco Molinar.

Tournament host Tiger Woods, meanwhile, is unsure if he will return to action before the Masters in just over six weeks.

“I don’t know what the plan is,” Woods said. “The plan right now is to go ahead and get the MRI and see if the annulus is sealed and scarred over and we can start progressing.”

