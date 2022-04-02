Holywood star Tom McKibbin continues to impress in South Africa

Leona Maguire in action at the Chevron Championship. Photo by: Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Tom McKibbin continued his push for a DP World Tour card at the Challenge Tour’s Limpopo Championship in South Africa.

The Holywood teenager (19) is already 13th in the Road to Mallorca standings with the top 20 at the end of the season earning automatic promotion.

But he was the only Irish player to make the halfway cut at Euphoria Golf Club, where he made five birdies in a two-under 70 to share 30th on six-under-par, eight shots behind Denmark’s Oliver Hundeboll.

Kinsale’s John Murphy missed the five-under cut by three shots as he mixed four birdies with four bogeys in a 70 to finish on two-under.

Paul Dunne knew he had to back up Thursday’s 66 on the easier Koro Creek course with a good round at more demanding Euphoria but instead made four bogeys and a double-bogey in a 78 to miss the cut by five shots as Richard O’Donovan ended on seven-over after a 72.

In the opening women’s Major of the season, Stephanie Meadow followed a 73 with a level-par 72 to sit on the cut line at one-over in the Chevron Championship in California, where Leona Maguire was a late starter from level-par.

While she followed a bogey six at the second with a hat-trick of birdies from the sixth, she bogeyed the 13th and 17th to share 71st place, 10 shots behind Japan’s Hinako Shibuno.

Shibuno carded a six-under 66 at Mission Hills Country Club to lead by a shot from Annie Park (67) and defending champion Patty Tavatanakit (67) from Thailand on nine-under.

On the PGA Tour, Kevin Chappell fired a seven-under 65 to snatch the early halfway lead in the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio.

As Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell set off among the afternoon starters with a battle on their hands to make the cut, Chappell made an eagle and five birdies to lead by a shot on eight-under from JJ Spaun, Lucas Glover and Charles Howell III.

On the Ladies European Tour, Olivia Mehaffey was 29th on eight-over as she double-bogeyed her final hole and carded a third-round 75 in the Investec South African Women’s Open at windy Steenberg in Cape Town. She’s 13 shots behind Wales’ Becky Brewerton, who carded a 74.

Valero Texas Open, 3.0pm

Chevron Championship, 11.0pm

(Live on Sky Sports)