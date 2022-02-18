Holywood star Tom McKibbin blasts 10-under 62 in Cape Town to take clubhouse lead

Tom McKibbin in action during the Irish Challenge in Portmarnock, Dublin last year. Photo: Sportsfile

Teenager Tom McKibbin slashed five strokes off his career-low round when he fired an incredible 10-under par 62 at Royal Cape Golf Club to storm into a four-shot clubhouse lead in the Challenge Tour's Bain's Whisky Cape Town Open.

The Holywood Golf Club talent (19) opened with a bogey-free, four-under 68 at Rondebosch Golf Club to lie just three shots off the lead overnight.

But he then took full advantage of a sponsor's invitation in just his 21st start in a professional event on the Challenge Tour or DP World Tours, opening with seven straight birdies before picking up further shots at the 11th, 12th and 15th.

"It was really good," said the Newtownabbey native, who leads by four shots in the clubhouse from Gary Stal of France on 14-under par.

"I was going out there just to try and shoot another good round like yesterday, and I started off with seven birdies in a row which was very surprising considering how tight it is around here.

"It was a very special day."

The touring professional for Galgorm Resort and Spa, McKibbin's best finish is a tie for 12th in the Irish Challenge at Portmarnock Links last year, and he's thrilled to be bogey-free so far and notch his best round on the Challenge Tour by five shots.

"I just picked good targets off the tee and into the greens," said the former Irish international, whose biggest success as an amateur arguably came in the prestigious Junior Invitational at Sage Valley in 2019, which counts Akshay Bhatia, Genesis Invitational leader Joaquin Niemann and last week's Phoenix Open winner Scottie Scheffler amongst its former champions.

"I haven't really been too silly with anything. I have just tried to plot my way around the course, and it seemed to work out.

"Today, it was a little easier and there wasn't as much wind as yesterday or even the practice rounds, so I get a guess I just took advantage of the conditions.”

Supported by fellow Holywood star Rory McIlroy throughout his career, McKibbin has former professional Chris Selfridge on his bag and the pair have made a good team so far.

"Chris has been great," McKibbin said of former East of Ireland, North of Ireland and Irish Amateur Close champion Selfridge.

"He's caddying for me this year, and he's just been really good helping me with targets and committing to shots and picking good clubs. He's been a great help for me."

McKibbin, who won his first tournament on the Minor League Golf Tour in the US in January, was also pleased to take advantage of a sponsor's invitation.

"I'm going to play a few down here on invites, so I will try and make the most of it and playing well in the first two rounds as I have so far, it's been really good," he said.

"I've played a lot of events over the last year. I haven't played in a while, but I felt fine. I have been practising loads and playing a good bit, so it just felt like normal. "I'm hoping for a bit more of the same over the weekend. That would be nice, but I will just go back and chill out this afternoon and start again tomorrow."

Greystones' Paul Dunne, who was tied third overnight after an opening 66, fell back to tied 20th on five-under after mixing four birdies with five bogeys in a 72 at Rondebosch Golf Club.

Dunne went out in four-over 40, but mixed four birdies with just one dropped shot on the way home.

Cormac Sharvin followed his opening 71 with a two-under 70 at Rondebosch to sit just inside the projected cut line on three-under.

Niall Kearney and John Murphy were still on the course while Gavin Moynihan had yet to start.

Stal shot a seven-under 65 at Rondebosch to lie second in the clubhouse on 10-under, one ahead of overnight leader Christofer Blomstrand of Sweden (70), South Africa's Louis de Jager (69) and New Zealand's Daniel Hiller (68).

