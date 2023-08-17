Hogan and McKinnon run away with Irish Speedgolf titles

Ireland’s Rob Hogan and New Zealand’s Liz McKinnon won the men’s and women’s titles in a thrilling staging of the Irish Speedgolf Open at Castlebar.

The host club created an electric atmosphere and it was Hogan who claimed the men’s title, edging out England’s Luke Willett (240) on 232.

McKinnon won the women’s event comfortably from England’s Kathy Leppard (341) with a score of 259, while the Senior titles were captured by French visitor Valerie Texier and Gary ‘Big Bill’ Sobczak from the USA.

The Junior Division showcased promising young talent, with Owen Kelly (16) making an impact.

Alps Tour professional Paul Murphy won the prestigious Ewan Hogan Prize with a brace of 74s.

Hard Metal, a leading cutting tools and abrasives technical supplier, sponsored the event, with additional support from Amundi Asset Management, Speedqueen Launderettes and Rob Hurley Electrical Services.