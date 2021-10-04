History as Limerick’s Danaher lands Dunhill Links pro-am title

Limerick’s Maeve Danaher made history at the Home of Golf when she became the first woman to win the team event in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews.

The 22 handicapper, who plays left-handed and putts right-handed out of JP McManus’ Adare Manor, partnered Belfast’s Michael Hoey to victory in the Pro-Am as they carded rounds of 62 at Kingsbarns, 67 at St Andrews and 63 at Carnoustie before closing with a 12-under par 60 on the Old Course.

For Danaher the sweetest part about the win was that she beat her husband, Gerry McManus, who had also qualified for the Championship’s final day in partnership with Shane Lowry.

Gerry, brother of JP, and his fellow Irishman Lowry finished in equal fifth place with a four-round team score of 32-under-par and Danaher said: “Gerry and I had a little bet on the first day to see who could get the best score, so I’ve won that. And that’s really pleasing!”

She and Hoey won on the break of a tie — their lower score at St Andrews earlier in the week — from Australian cricket legend Shane Warne and his partner, the New Zealander Ryan Fox on 36-under par, meaning a much-needed cash windfall for Hoey.

“Maeve was brilliant to play with,” said Hoey, who won €85,469 — €43,120 for leading home the winning Pro-Am team as well as €42,349 for finishing tied 24th in the tournament proper.

“She was great company. She came in, dovetailed well. Got lucky, really, came into the right holes, both of us.”

Hoey crucially birdied the 18th from four feet for a closing 69, saw his score improve by nine strokes by his amateur partner as they made eight birdies and three eagles in their 60.