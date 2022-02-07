Historic win will not cause Maguire to lose tunnel vision on climb to top

Leona Maguire took another small step on the road to golfing superstardom by becoming the first Irishwoman to win on the LPGA Tour.

Millions may follow but she has little sponsorship real estate left on her Puma clothing or her hat, thanks to deals with PING, KPMG, Kingspan, Davy, Kastus and Kinetica. But even with a host of Irish-American businesses likely to try and piggyback on her fame, the 27-year old Cavan talent is keeping her focus firmly fixed in the dirt rather than the stars or the dollar signs.

She’s third in the CME Globe standings and projected to break into the top 20 in the Rolex World Rankings. But even after winning $225,000 to take her LPGA career earnings to $1.3m, her goal remains the same — to get better every day.



“I’m obviously delighted for people to be able to enjoy the win, but at the same time, I’m the one hitting the shots and putting in the long hours,” she said after carding a five-under 67 to win the LPGA Drive On Championship by three strokes from major winner Lexi Thompson on 18-under par. “I’m the one that’s there at the range until dark, up first thing.

“Nobody sees that grind that goes behind it. I didn’t really care about the outcome. As long as I knew I gave it my best shot, there was ultimately nothing I could do.”

While most Irish golfers were sleeping off the turkey sandwiches on St Stephen’s Day, Maguire was at the Irish Institute of Sport and then spent the rest of January beating the ice off the driving range with coach Shane O’Grady from Black Bush.

“It’s pure determination,” O’Grady said when asked what makes Leona special. “I went over to Florida to see her before Christmas and spent eight or nine days with her in Lake Nona. She is first there on the range — and all the great players live there — and she’s the last to leave every day.

“If we could turn on floodlights, she’d be saying, ‘Get the lights on Shane, we’re not going anywhere’. Harrington was the same. You have to outwork the rest. Most people say they want to be a pro, but you have to research what the best players in the world are doing and if they’re working 10 hours a day, you’ve got to work 12 and you might have a chance. Even then, there’s no guarantee.”

The addition of caddie Dermot Byrne, who answered her call to take up the bag just days after she’d blown a five-up lead against Jennifer Kupcho in the Bank of Hope LPGA Matchplay in Las Vegas last May, has also been key.

“He’s had a great career as a caddie,” she said. “He didn’t have to take my call. He took a big gamble coming out here on the LPGA never having done it before. I guess he saw something in me and felt like he could make a difference. I’m going to be forever grateful for him.”

Maguire has never been one to take shortcuts. Even when she was dominating the women’s amateur world rankings, she decided to remain at Duke University for four years. When she heard mutterings about her lack of an LPGA Tour win after her first 18 months as a pro, she didn’t panic either, just kept working.

“I think I’ve worked my way up the levels every time,” she said. “It’s been a meticulous journey. I did it my way, the way I wanted to do it, with the help of my team around me.

“I feel like the way I’ve gone about it, I’ve been prepared at each level and mastered each level. I know people probably thought I was going to win before this. I was maybe getting a little impatient last year, but I think going down the stretch at Meijer last year with Nelly [Korda] that was a huge confidence boost for me . . . and then the 61 at Evian too, and Solheim Cup was a massive confidence booster.”

There will be talk of a major win now, but even if it doesn’t happen quickly, Maguire will stick to her guns. “Even at Christmas, people were saying, ‘When are you going to win? When are you going to win?’ That was on the tip of everybody’s tongue,” she said. “Last year was a great season, but there was no win, so it almost felt like it had an asterisk. I knew I wasn’t far away.”

Not only was she thrilled to give her mother Breda an early birthday present, but she was also delighted to make Ballyconnell, Cavan and Irish golf proud.

“It’s my mom’s birthday tomorrow, so I guess this is a pretty good present for her,” said Leona, who has three weeks off before the LPGA Tour visits Singapore and Thailand. “I’m not going to be home for it, but hopefully, she’ll get to celebrate this next week when I’m home.

“Yeah, my hometown has been an incredible supporter of me. It’s incredible to be the first Irish person and to show that it is possible from a girl from a small little town to be able to compete against the best players in the world and win on the LPGA.”