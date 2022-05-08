Hills alive with sound of Woods

There was almost as much secrecy surrounding the recent visit of Tiger Woods to Southern Hills CC, as for a notorious happening there in June 1977. But all appears to have ended well, as it did for Hubert Green, almost 45 years ago.

Which revives details of Green’s playing partnership with Jimmy Kinsella in the Irish Open at Portmarnock in August ’77. And of a bottle of Johnnie Walker whisky which has been preserved unopened for half a century.

Southern Hills will stage the PGA Championship from May 19, when Phil Mickelson is expected to defend the title he won as a 50-year-old at Kiawah Island 12 months ago. Pádraig Harrington and Shane Lowry finished side-by-side in a share of fourth place.

It can be taken that the celebrated stretch in Tulsa, Oklahoma will be the focus of much commentary if Woods and Mickelson play. As Global Golf Post has reported: “Two upcoming books, one by writer Alan Shipnuck and another by the gambler, Billy Walters, are expected to provide different revealing perspectives on Mickelson. When the subjects include gambling and potential insider-trading, only Mickelson knows how comfortable he can be about those things.”

Southern Hills last staged the PGA in 2007, when Woods made a point of highlighting his influence on the fitness of the modern player. Speaking in the wake of a two-stroke triumph in searing August heat, he said: “Look back to when I first came out here on Tour, how many guys had personal trainers? I don’t think any of them did. Now, going to the fitness van everyone has a trainer there. So the game has changed and everyone’s gotten stronger, more fit. They’re hitting the ball further. Technology has certainly helped that out. Your dispersion patterns aren’t as wide. And guys are shooting a lot better scores. And it has become a lot harder to win tournaments. And that’s the fun of it. That’s the challenge.”

It was feared that the physical stress of four rounds last month on the demanding terrain of Augusta National might seriously affect El Tigre’s rehabilitation from extensive damage to his right leg. While removing such concerns, his latest outing suggested the recovery process is suitably progressive.

When the necessary arrangements were made for his trip to Tulsa, Woods went directly to the driving-range on arrival, avoiding the clubhouse.

“It’s amazing what he has to deal with on a daily basis,” said resident professional, Cary Cozby, who filled the role of caddie for his star guest.

“Whoever wins at Southern Hills is going to have to be a great chipper,” added Cozby. “And Tiger is still that.”

An extensive revision by architect Gil Hanse in 2018 has meant significant changes to the 2007 course. From a 7,131-yard, par-70 layout on that occasion, it now measures 7,481 yards as a par 71 with three par fives. There’s the formidable 656-yard fifth and the comparably strong 632-yard 13th, while the 16th has been lengthened from a daunting par four to a reachable, 567-yard par five.

At a more modest overall length of 6,873 yards back in 1977, it was the scene of one of the most extraordinary incidents in the history of the game. While walking off the 14th green with a one-stroke lead in the final round of the US Open, Hubert Green was approached by two USGA officials and a local police lieutenant.

As gently and diplomatically as possible, they imparted the news that a frantic woman had phoned the FBI, informing them that three men were on their way to assassinate Green. The player was given three options — he could withdraw, ask for play to be suspended, or play on.

In the event, Green chose to play on, joking that the threat was probably from an old girlfriend of his. Happily, the scare came to nothing and the Alabaman went on to capture the title by a stroke from Lou Graham.

When the final putt was despatched, Green was encircled by police. He admitted later that he was concerned by the threat and was anxious that nobody should get close to him.

That was on June 19. Just over two months later, he came to Portmarnock GC where he proceeded to win the Irish Open at the first attempt, having been drawn with Kinsella in the third round. They both shot 74 before the Skerries professional carded a closing 71 in the company of runner-up Ben Crenshaw, to share third place with Greg Norman and the English left-hander, Peter Dawson.

Though Kinsella had heard “something” about happenings in Tulsa, Green made no mention of the matter to him. In fact their only conversation of note occurred during play of the long sixth where Green made the curious decision to hit a driver off the deck for his second shot, which he hooked dangerously close to the pond on the left.

Startled, Kinsella enquired: “What possessed you to hit a shot like that?” To which the bold Hubert replied: “I’m practising for the Masters next April. You’ve got to hit those kind of shots to get the ball to run at Augusta National.” Interestingly, he went on to be tied second behind Gary Player in the 1978 Masters.

During a recent meeting at St Andrews with Ken Schofield, former executive director of the European Tour, he asked that I pass on his best regards to Kinsella, who will be 83 on May 25. “You know it’s just past 50 years since Jimmy won the Madrid Open, which was only the second event on the newly-formed ETPD [European Tournament Players Division],” he said.

Happily, I was able to tell him of a visit I made to the professional’s shop at Skerries GC on Friday, April 22, the precise golden jubilee of Kinsella’s Madrid triumph. There I met Jimmy and his son Bobby, the father’s successor at the club.

On proud display were two items from Madrid, the winner’s silver trophy which Kinsella was allowed to keep, and an unopened bottle of Johnnie Walker whisky. I had always thought of Jimmy as being teetotal, which lessened my surprise at the whisky’s survival.

Was he not tempted? “I was, once or twice,” he replied. “I take a drink now and again. I was teetotal but the doctor put me on it when I had the old heart problem. I suppose it was just that I won the bottle and it has always been special to me.”

Curious as to whether a 50-year vintage had enhanced its value, I contacted Whisky Auctions in London, where a man called Scott explained that quite a few of those bottles are still in existence. So, it was worth little more than its face value.

Meanwhile, Kinsella’s Madrid triumph over three courses — Puerta de Hierro, Real Automovil Club and Club de Campo — makes a lovely story. After playing the Spanish Open the previous week in Barcelona, he felt in need of a break having spent a month on the Safari Tour. But he couldn’t get on the flight home to Dublin and went to Madrid instead.

There, Mary O’Connor, Christy’s wife, kept him posted over the crucial finishing holes as to what he needed to do. And his 72 left him a stroke clear of Jose-Maria Canizares for a prize of £1,500 which he received in the presence of the future king, Juan Carlos, no less.

All of which happened at the venue where Harrington would gain a breakthrough victory in the Spanish Open, 24 years later.