Hero of the hackers is recalled

Hollywood hasn’t distinguished itself in its treatment of golf in the movies. Which is one of the reasons that the British production of The Phantom of the Open comes as such a pleasant surprise.

Not only is the acting of the highest quality, with Academy Award winner Mark Rylance in the leading role of Maurice Flitcroft, but for nit-pickers like me, the quality of the golf also happens to be ideal, given Flitcroft’s projected status as “the worst golfer in the world.”

Those of us of a certain age remember the rumpus created by the crane driver from Barrow-in-Furness when deceiving his way into the final qualifying tournament at Formby GC for the 1976 Open Championship at nearby Royal Birkdale. From covering these events annually, I especially recall the successive 65s that Eoghan O’Connell scored at North Berwick in qualifying for Muirfield 1987. Somewhat removed from Flitcroft’s 121, I feel you’ll agree.

The bold Maurice was inspired by Walter Danecki, an American postal worker from Milwaukee who entered the 1965 Open Championship on the pretext of being a professional. He then delivered a two-round score of 221 in final qualifying.

Meanwhile, golf in the movies had reached a milestone with the 1951 biopic, Follow the Sun. Prompted by the horrific 1949 car crash and subsequent recovery of Ben Hogan from extensive injuries, it starred Glenn Ford, with Anne Baxter as his wife, Valerie.

The actual golf shots were played by leading professionals of the time, including Hogan. Ford apparently insisted, however, on putting. And from my own copy of the movie, I could see why he was said to have waggled the club like Errol Flynn preparing for a sword-fight, while he hunched over putts like a man suffering severe stomach cramps.

The most incisive view I got of the movie came on meeting Phyllis Wade, a life-long friend of the Hogans, during the 2010 Northern Trust Open at Riviera CC. She told me: “Glenn Ford was a friend of Ben’s and a lovely man, but he was over six-feet and much too tall for the part. And I told him so. A bit like Jimmy Stewart playing Glenn Miller. But I thought Anne Baxter did a great job as Valerie. The movie turned out OK, but I don’t think people were overwhelmed by it.”

George Bernard Shaw once described golf as “a typical capitalist lunacy of upper-class Edwardian England.” Which may explain Hollywood’s difficulty in projecting it in a favourable light. Why else would actor Ford have worn a white cap clearly too large for him and a spiffy pair of two-tone, wing-tip shoes more appropriate for a trick-shot artist?

Then we had Dennis Dugan, the director of Happy Gilmore, expecting us to share his enthusiasm when he said: “If you like golf, you’ll get a kick out of the ending because we break some of the game’s major rules.”

In the movie, Adam Sandler made the transformation from hapless hockey player to touring golf professional much, I have to concede, to the delight of Pádraig Harrington.

For what it’s worth, Ron Shelton, the director of Tin Cup, dismissed Follow the Sun as “kitsch, at best.” And we should be grateful he didn’t rate Caddyshack as really a golf movie either, given the image it projected of an activity for self-indulgent buffoons wearing polyester slacks decorated with flagsticks.

Shelton believed that many non-golfers hated the game. Still, while shooting “Tin Cup”, he admitted: “There’s something special and maddening about golf. I wanted to tap into that through a guy who is wildly gifted and wildly self-destructive, showing how and if he comes to terms with his demons and grows up.”

Most golfers would recognise a professional simply by how he grips a club. In which context, Kevin Costner, the star of “Tin Cup”, looked exactly what he was — a fairly gifted pupil who had come through a crash-course in how to swing a golf club.

We were probably less demanding of Shia LaBeouf, the lead in The Greatest Game Ever Played, simply because Francis Ouimet was an amateur. LaBeouf claimed to have been playing to a 10-handicap when “we were at the thick of it,” adding: “I trained for six or seven months, golfing every day for six hours, seven days a week, with eight trainers. It was intense.” And happily, it showed.

Remarkable as it may seem to movie directors, it is possible to tell when actors can play the game. James Garner, for instance, played off single-figures and looked very much at ease in the odd golfing segment in the Rockford Files. Not so Matt Damon, however, who looked woefully out of his depth in the movie The Legend of Bagger Vance.

Conversely, the golfing skills of R and A member, Sean Connery, were evident in Goldfinger in which James Bond had a golf match against the eponymous villain. Filmed at Stoke Poges GC because of its proximity to Pinewood Studios, its authenticity owed much to the fact that Ian Fleming, the creator of James Bond, was himself a keen golfer.

Rylance, who is probably the most accomplished actor to have appeared in a golf movie, clearly enjoyed the experience. He projects a charming naivety as Flitcroft, an amiable eccentric who bore no malice towards golf’s authorities, despite what they may have felt at the time.

I found myself smiling at schoolboy exclamations such as “flippin’ 'eck,” delivered in a broad, Cumbrian accent. As for his golfing skills, Rylance accurately described them as just about “up to scratch for this part”, in a Sky interview with Chris Evans.

“I sent balls flying all over the place,” he went on. “I never hit a camera, which happens in the film, but there was one occasion when I hit a ball, much to my amazement, and landed it on the green a few yards from the hole.”

Though the R and A amended their rules so as to block further entries from Flitcroft, he was undeterred, using such amusing pseudonyms as Gene Paycheki, Gerald Hoppy, James Beau Jolley, Arnold Palmtree and even Count Manfred von Hoffmanstel.

His persistence was undoubtedly irksome to the R and A whose secretary, Keith Mackenzie, is projected in the movie as suitably pompous. Which, in my experience, he most certainly was. Incidentally, one critic I read has highlighted the movie’s error of referring to the Royal and Ancient Golf Society instead of club, which, I’m informed, may have been done deliberately for legal reasons.

In viewing the final scenes of the movie, I found myself believing that the director, Craig Roberts, had come up with a suitably sentimental way of wrapping up a remarkable story. Only afterwards did I discover that Flitcroft and his family were, in fact, invited to Blythefield CC in Grand Rapids, Michigan in 1988.

Their hosts were the ‘Maurice Gerald Flitcroft Member-Guest Tournament.’ “It started as a lark,” explained head professional, Buddy Whitten. “But most people can’t break 90, so they relate more to Maurice than they would to a touring pro.” For his part, Flitcroft is reported to have told his hosts that it was the first time he and his wife had been out of the house together “since the gas-oven exploded.”

By the time of the tournament’s 22nd staging in May 2000, the club featured a green with two holes so that even the most errant of approaches were potentially rewarded. If this wasn’t enough, another green had a 12-inch (30cm) cup.

Last Thursday was the anniversary of Flitcroft’s death in March 2007, five years after his indulgent wife, Jean, had passed on. Between them, they contrived to put a smile on what had been a fairly dull golfing decade. Which is now celebrated in a memorable movie.