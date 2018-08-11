Heartbreak as Ireland ladies lose to scots

There was heartbreak for Ireland's ladies at Ballybunion yesterday as they surrendered their Home International title to Scotland following a 6-3 defeat in a remarkable turnaround.

There was heartbreak for Ireland's ladies at Ballybunion yesterday as they surrendered their Home International title to Scotland following a 6-3 defeat in a remarkable turnaround.

Danielle McVeigh's side began the final day in pole position to retain the title, with victories over England and Wales meaning they needed only a draw to be sure after Scotland's defeat to England on day two.

However, it was Scotland who struck an early blow in the foursomes, taking a 2.5-0.5 lead.

Paula Grant (Lisburn) and Lauren Walsh (Castlewarden) went down by two holes against Hannah McCook and Shannon McWilliam as Annabel Wilson (Lurgan) and Mairead Martin (Kanturk) were defeated 3&1 against Chloe Goadby and Hazel MacGarvie.

Jessica Ross (Clandeboye) and Shannon Burke (Ballinrobe) halved with Eilodh Briggs and Connie Jaffrey to get Ireland on the scoreboard.

They were then unable to arrest that slide in the afternoon singles.

Meanwhile, Ireland's girls avoided the wooden spoon after a 5.5-3.5 win over Scotland as England triumphed with a 5-4 win against Wales.

Irish Independent