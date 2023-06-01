Headfort hosts Sheridan Insurances Invitational

Headfort Golf Club will be a hive of activity next month when the stunning Meath club hosts the Irish Challenge and the Sheridan Insurances Golf Invitational.

A key component in supporting the club’s annual activities, the Sheridan Insurances Golf Invitational will bring visitors, members and their guests together for a fun and entertaining day of golf, entertainment and food on Friday, 14 July.

Speaking at the launch, Jacqueline McCormack, Chairperson of Headfort Golf Club said: “We are delighted to have the continued support of Sheridan Insurances this year for the invitational.

“Sheridan Insurances have been a tremendous supporter of Headfort Golf Club, and their ongoing commitment and support to the tournament is greatly valued by the members of the golf club.

“This presents an ideal opportunity for all golfers throughout the north east to test their golf skills on Headfort Old at its peak condition.

“Sheridan Insurances, long-time supporters of Headfort Golf Club, is pleased to continue with its support for this member-owned club which is a great resource for the surrounding area.”

Benny Sheridan, General Manager of Sheridan Insurances, expressed the significance of supporting not-for-profit clubs and organisations that rely on volunteers to thrive.

“I firmly believe in the values of their efforts, emphasising that making such contributions is truly worthwhile,” he said. “The Sheridan Insurances team recognises that participation in sports holds numerous benefits for individuals, particularly in terms of enhancing health and overall well-being.”

After hosting the Sheridan Insurances Golf Invitational, Headfort will welcome the up and coming stars of European golf to the Kells venue for the European Challenge Tour’s Irish Challenge, which will be played on the Championship Course from July 27-30

The club successfully hosted the event in 2019 when Spaniard Emilio Cuartero Blanco secured his maiden victory after a play-off.

The Championship Course was designed by the late Christy O’Connor Jnr and in memory of the great Galway professional and Ryder Cup hero, the Christy O’Connor Jr Memorial Trophy was introduced in 2016.

The leading Irish player at Headfort will take home this trophy as well as priceless invitation to the 2024 Horizon Irish Open.

To participate in the Sheridan Insurances Golf Invitational, please contact Alan Kelly, General Manager at Headfort Golf Club – manager@headfortgolfclub.ie