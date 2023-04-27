Harrington will get his name set in stone at Marlay green

Pádraig Harrington’s name will be belatedly added to the stone commemorating the opening of the spectacular Marlay Putting Green he did so much to make a reality.

The name of the three-time Major winner and future Hall of Fame inductee was conspicuous by its absence when he joined Councillor Mary Hanafin, Cathaoirleach at Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council, to officially open the green last Friday.

A spokesperson for Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council said in a statement: “The Council do not usually acknowledge individuals other than the Cathaoirleach on stones/plaques that celebrate projects.

"We are immensely proud of our partnership with Padraig Harrington and the Marlay Putting Green which we hope will attract a new generation of golfers.

"We will be including Padraig Harrington’s name on the stone to mark this unique partnership.”

Harrington worked closely with the Council, who provided the site and will manage and operate the green. The project was funded by the Padraig Harrington Charitable Foundation together with grants from The R&A, and Golf Ireland, supported by Sport Ireland.