Harrington: Tour doesn't need Ryder cash

Pádraig Harrington has insisted the cash-strapped Europeans do not need the Ryder Cup to take place this year and even claimed that if September's match were postponed to 2021 - when it presumably would be guaranteed to have fans - they would make more money.

The Europe captain's comments emerged the day after Rory McIlroy - who partners Dustin Johnson in a special charity skins game against Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff in Florida tomorrow - said that the players should not be forced to play at a spectator-less Whistling Straits.

McIlroy claimed that the majority of the players, on both teams, would rather wait 12 months. Tommy Fleetwood had expressed opposition to the no-galleries concept.

Yet Harrington has gone on record recently as saying his players "might have to take one for the team" and stomach a sterile scenario. However, he now asserts that a Ryder Cup minus fans would have nothing to do with economics.

"The European Tour is sitting on one of the biggest assets in sport. They're not going anywhere," he said. "When you look at the financial side of it, it's not for financial reasons to have it this year. Nobody needs it for that reason. Financially, it would probably be better to have it next year."

Charity 'Skins' golf, Live, Sky Sports, tomorrow, 7.0

Indo Sport